Chicken tenders in Saint Louis

Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Chicken Tenders Dinner
|$13.99
7 hand breaded strips served with fries and choice of 2 dipping sauces.
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Chicken Tender Dinner
|$12.99
Seven hand breaded strips served with your choice of side and up to two dipping sauces of your choice
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Double Burger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
|Grilled Wings
|$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
|Single Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Milo's Bocce Garden
5201 Wilson, St. Louis
|14" Custom Pizza
|$14.75
|Breaded Chicken Strips
|$8.50
|French Fries
|$2.95
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|6 Pack Wings
|$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
|Sm SQ1 Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
|Beer Pretzels
|$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheeburger Cheeburger
13311 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Chicken Finger Basket w/Fries
|$8.99
Your choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard or
BBQ sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
Lightly breaded and fried chicken fingers
Lester's
9906 Clayton Road, Ladue
|Hamburger
|$11.95
Grilled half pound Certified Angus Beef® Burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
|Full Buff Wings
|$15.95
10 Buffalo Wings
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
Grilled flour tortilla filled with spicy breaded chicken or shrimp, romaine lettuce, red onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese and ranch dressing
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON
|$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
|DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN
|$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|2 EGGS
|$3.00
Made your way
|NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
|$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
|WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
|$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy