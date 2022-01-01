Chicken salad in San Diego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

San Diego restaurants
Toast

San Diego restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

BCB Cafe

1010 University Ave, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Liberty (Chicken Salad)$8.50
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
More about BCB Cafe
Banner pic

 

Lucky's Lunch Counter

338 7th Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#10 BBQ Chicken Salad$14.25
#15 Strawberry Chicken Salad$14.75
#17 Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.25
More about Lucky's Lunch Counter
Seaside Pizza Co. image

 

Seaside Pizza Co.

4263 Mission Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
More about Seaside Pizza Co.
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (2772 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
More about Maggie's Cafe
Item pic

 

MORENA KITCHEN

1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
artichoke tarragon chicken salad sandwich$10.00
artichoke tarragon chicken salad + red leaf lettuce + tomato + lemon aioli + baguette
artichoke tarragon chicken salad deli$12.00
half pound
More about MORENA KITCHEN
CALIFORNIAN CUISINE’S WARM CHICKEN SALAD image

SALADS

S A L A D to - go - go

1023 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
CALIFORNIAN CUISINE’S WARM CHICKEN SALAD$14.50
grilled breast of chicken and sautéed mushroom caps, tossed with spinach,
radicchio, frisée and watercress, toasted almonds and ginger soy vinaigrette
More about S A L A D to - go - go
The Wise Ox image

 

The Wise Ox

2855 El Cajon Blvd Unit 1, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$6.99
More about The Wise Ox
Guava Beach Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Guava Beach Bar & Grill

3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego

Avg 4 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken$15.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
More about Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Enclave Café

3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tropical Salad with Coco Chicken Strip$18.00
Spring mix, mango, mint, cilantro, napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onion, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, ginger macadamia nut dressing
// Nuts - Soy //
More about Enclave Café
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale image

 

Graze By Sam

550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad$12.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
More about Graze By Sam
Chicken Charlie's Table image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • FISH AND CHIPS • BBQ • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Chicken Charlie's Table

12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (672 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Avocado Chicken Salad$18.75
Crispy or grilled chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, and half an avocado.
Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad$17.75
Crispy hand breaded chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce and chopped, topped with blue cheese crumbles over
a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes and
red onion.
More about Chicken Charlie's Table
Hidden Craft image

 

Hidden Craft

600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Special)$16.00
Celery, green onions, Mayo Dijon mustard, pecan, dried cranberry, lettuce and tomato served with fries
Chicken Apple salad$17.00
Mix greens, bacon, chicken, apple, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onions with citrus
dressing
More about Hidden Craft
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Bub's at the Beach

1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego

Avg 3.5 (823 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$16.25
Grilled BBQ chicken breast on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cucumbers, mozzerella, cilantro, avocado and red onion. Served with our homemade BBQ-Ranch dressing and our tortilla strips.
More about Bub's at the Beach
Item pic

 

Terra American Bistro

7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Mole Salad$16.99
chicken mole, romaine, tomalito(sweet corn bread), salsa guajillo, guacamole, cotija, cumin crema in a flour tortilla shell
More about Terra American Bistro
Item pic

 

Koon Thai kitchen

3860 Convoy St, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (3526 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Satay Salad$9.45
Mix salad, lettuce red leaves, onion, cucumber, tomato topped with sauté chicken satay served with peanut dressing
More about Koon Thai kitchen
Socal Chicken Salad image

FRENCH FRIES

The Corner Drafthouse

495 Laurel st, San Diego

Avg 4.7 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Socal Chicken Salad$18.00
MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, CORN, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPOTLE RANCH
More about The Corner Drafthouse
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Jennings House Café

1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego

Avg 4.4 (416 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Jennings Chicken & Grapes Salad$14.50
Bed of mixed greens topped with our house made chicken salad (chicken breast, mayo, Greek yogurt, grapes, pecans, and seasonings). Served w/ side of fresh fruit & warm baguette. *Recipe cannot be modified.
More about Jennings House Café
Olympic Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Olympic Cafe

2310 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1598 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kabob Salad$15.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
Chicken Breast Salad$14.00
Served with pita.
Beef and Chicken Kabob Salad$16.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
More about Olympic Cafe
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Urban MO's Bar & Grill

308 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (3242 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$15.75
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Chicken, BBQ & Ranch Dressing Served on the Side
MANDRIN ORANGE PEANUT CHICKEN SALAD$15.75
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, tortilla strips, almonds, asian sesame dressing, chicken breast, spicy peanut sauce
More about Urban MO's Bar & Grill
Mastiff Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRENCH FRIES

Mastiff Kitchen

3038 University Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce, house-battered chicken tender (regular or spicy), hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, shaved carrots, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
More about Mastiff Kitchen
Saffron Thai image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Saffron Thai

3731 India Street, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Rolls (Box of 3)$12.75
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Chicken Salad Roll (1)$4.50
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
Low Carb Special - Breast, 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces$14.00
Thai grilled chicken breast served with 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces.
More about Saffron Thai
Harbor Town Pub image

 

Harbor Town Pub

1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chinese Chicken Salad$12.95
Grileld soy chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrots, edamame, peanuts, sessame seed, tossed in tahini chipotle dressing
More about Harbor Town Pub
Main pic

 

Pioneer BBQ

8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
grilled chicken breast, brioche croutons, parmesan, romaine
Five Grain Salad with Chicken$15.95
Chicken breast, arugula, mixed whole grains, roasted tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese, pecans, tomato vinaigrette GF* V*
More about Pioneer BBQ
The Trails image

SANDWICHES

The Trails

7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2640 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.59
GF Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.59
Mixed greens topped with crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cheddar, red onion. Served with ranch dressing.
More about The Trails
Item pic

NOODLES

Star Anise Thai Cuisine

8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (632 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Satay Salad$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender on bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber topped with peanut dressing
More about Star Anise Thai Cuisine
BBQ Chicken Salad image

 

43 Beach Hut Deli

900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
More about 43 Beach Hut Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Maggie's Cafe

1985 National Ave, San Diego

Avg 4.5 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
More about Maggie's Cafe
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken

2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego

Avg 4 (69 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.95
romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, cherry tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, bacon, choice of ranch or honey mustard dressing
More about Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
Dunedin New Zealand Eats image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dunedin New Zealand Eats

3501 30th St, San Diego

Avg 4.6 (1596 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
-Chicken Cobb Salad$19.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing
More about Dunedin New Zealand Eats
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s

6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad$13.99
“Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
More about Marie Callender’s

Map

Map

