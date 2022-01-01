Chicken salad in San Diego
San Diego restaurants that serve chicken salad
BCB Cafe
1010 University Ave, San Diego
|Liberty (Chicken Salad)
|$8.50
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, & muenster cheese on a bagel/bread of your choice
Lucky's Lunch Counter
338 7th Avenue, San Diego
|#10 BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.25
|#15 Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$14.75
|#17 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.25
Maggie's Cafe
3232-D Greyling Dr, San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
MORENA KITCHEN
1122 Morena Boulevard, San Diego
|artichoke tarragon chicken salad sandwich
|$10.00
artichoke tarragon chicken salad + red leaf lettuce + tomato + lemon aioli + baguette
|artichoke tarragon chicken salad deli
|$12.00
half pound
1023 University Ave, San Diego
|CALIFORNIAN CUISINE’S WARM CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.50
grilled breast of chicken and sautéed mushroom caps, tossed with spinach,
radicchio, frisée and watercress, toasted almonds and ginger soy vinaigrette
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
3714 Mission Blvd., San Diego
|Southwestern Cobb Salad w/ Chicken
|$15.95
Spring Mix • Corn Salsa • Black Beans • Pico De Gallo • Avocado • Hardboiled Egg • Queso Fresco • Fried Onion Strings • House BBQ Drizzle • House Ranch
Enclave Café
3570 Carmel Mountain Road, San Diego
|Tropical Salad with Coco Chicken Strip
|$18.00
Spring mix, mango, mint, cilantro, napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onion, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, ginger macadamia nut dressing
Graze By Sam
550 W Date St. Suite B South, San Diego
|Chicken, Quinoa, & Kale Salad
|$12.00
radish | carrots | broccoli | Brussel sprouts | green onions | purple cabbage | green cabbage | jicama | roasted pepitas | parsley | lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Charlie's Table
12457 Rancho Bernardo Rd, San Diego
|Bacon Avocado Chicken Salad
|$18.75
Crispy or grilled chicken over mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, crispy bacon, and half an avocado.
|Buffalo Bleu Chicken Salad
|$17.75
Crispy hand breaded chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce and chopped, topped with blue cheese crumbles over
a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes and
red onion.
Hidden Craft
600 WEST BROADWAY SUITE 130, SAN DIEGO
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Special)
|$16.00
Celery, green onions, Mayo Dijon mustard, pecan, dried cranberry, lettuce and tomato served with fries
|Chicken Apple salad
|$17.00
Mix greens, bacon, chicken, apple, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, onions with citrus
dressing
Bub's at the Beach
1030 Garnet Ave., San Diego
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$16.25
Grilled BBQ chicken breast on top of a bed of mixed greens with bell peppers, cucumbers, mozzerella, cilantro, avocado and red onion. Served with our homemade BBQ-Ranch dressing and our tortilla strips.
Terra American Bistro
7091 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Mole Salad
|$16.99
chicken mole, romaine, tomalito(sweet corn bread), salsa guajillo, guacamole, cotija, cumin crema in a flour tortilla shell
Koon Thai kitchen
3860 Convoy St, San Diego
|Chicken Satay Salad
|$9.45
Mix salad, lettuce red leaves, onion, cucumber, tomato topped with sauté chicken satay served with peanut dressing
The Corner Drafthouse
495 Laurel st, San Diego
|Socal Chicken Salad
|$18.00
MIXED GREENS, GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, AVOCADO, CORN, BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO, CHIPOTLE RANCH
Jennings House Café
1018 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Jennings Chicken & Grapes Salad
|$14.50
Bed of mixed greens topped with our house made chicken salad (chicken breast, mayo, Greek yogurt, grapes, pecans, and seasonings). Served w/ side of fresh fruit & warm baguette. *Recipe cannot be modified.
Olympic Cafe
2310 University Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Kabob Salad
|$15.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$14.00
Served with pita.
|Beef and Chicken Kabob Salad
|$16.50
Served with pita and tzatziki sauce on the side.
Urban MO's Bar & Grill
308 University Ave, San Diego
|BBQ CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$15.75
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Jack, Grilled Chicken, BBQ & Ranch Dressing Served on the Side
|MANDRIN ORANGE PEANUT CHICKEN SALAD
|$15.75
Mixed greens, mandarin oranges, tortilla strips, almonds, asian sesame dressing, chicken breast, spicy peanut sauce
Mastiff Kitchen
3038 University Ave, San Diego
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$13.95
romaine lettuce, house-battered chicken tender (regular or spicy), hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, shaved carrots, red onions, choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
Saffron Thai
3731 India Street, San Diego
|Chicken Salad Rolls (Box of 3)
|$12.75
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
|Chicken Salad Roll (1)
|$4.50
Shredded chicken, red leaf lettuce, vermicelli noodles, mint, carrots, cucumber and cilantro rolled in rice paper. GF
|Low Carb Special - Breast, 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces
|$14.00
Thai grilled chicken breast served with 2 Salad Rolls (Chicken or Tofu) and 2 Sauces.
Harbor Town Pub
1125 Rosecrans St, San Diego
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Grileld soy chicken, shredded lettuce, shredded cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, pickled carrots, edamame, peanuts, sessame seed, tossed in tahini chipotle dressing
Pioneer BBQ
8622 Lake Murray Blvd, San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.95
grilled chicken breast, brioche croutons, parmesan, romaine
|Five Grain Salad with Chicken
|$15.95
Chicken breast, arugula, mixed whole grains, roasted tomatoes, cucumber, bleu cheese, pecans, tomato vinaigrette GF* V*
The Trails
7389 JACKSON DR, San Diego
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.59
|GF Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.59
Mixed greens topped with crispy buffalo chicken, tomato, cheddar, red onion. Served with ranch dressing.
Star Anise Thai Cuisine
8935 Towne Centre Dr. Suite 115, San Diego
|Chicken Satay Salad
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken tender on bed of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber topped with peanut dressing
43 Beach Hut Deli
900 Bayfront Court #104, San Diego
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, pepper jack, bacon, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 430-440Cal
Maggie's Cafe
1985 National Ave, San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast on top of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, parmesan cheese, croutons and a cheese quesadilla
Fluster Cluck Hot Chicken
2820 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.95
romaine lettuce, shredded carrot, cherry tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, bacon, choice of ranch or honey mustard dressing
Dunedin New Zealand Eats
3501 30th St, San Diego
|-Chicken Cobb Salad
|$19.50
grilled chicken, bacon, avo, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, egg, romaine, pepper ranch dressing
Marie Callender’s
6950 Alvarado Rd., San Diego
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing. Topped with a cajun seasoned grilled chicken.
|Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.99
“Crisp lettuce tossed with jack and cheddar cheese, tortilla strips and spicy BBQ ranch dressing. Topped with chicken tenders, roasted corn, black beans, pico de gallo and fresh avocado.” This item does NOT come with a slice of pie.
|Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
|$13.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips tossed in chipotle ranch dressing. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn, black beans and pico de gallo.
