Waffles in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve waffles

Graffiti Atlanta

349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA

Chicken and Waffles$15.95
Fluffy waffles and fried chicken, served with syrup.
BQE Restaurant and Lounge

262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta

Red velvet chicken and waffles$16.00
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta

4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

Chicken & Waffle$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Boys

3387 Main St, College Park

Side Waffle$7.95
Chicken Waffles$21.95
Restaurant 10

10 Northside Dr, NW Atlanta

Chicken & Waffles$29.99
TAPAS

Buteco

1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta

Plain Waffle$9.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. The classic version of our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, made with with tapioca flour and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of guava jelly.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, and topped with a soft boiled egg. Served with a side of guava jelly. Gluten free.
Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Graffiti Breakfast

1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta

Stuffed Waffle (waffle only)$13.99
Light fluffy waffles stuffed with your choice of flavorful stuffing.
Mini waffle combo$14.99
4 mini waffles, topped with rum tossed apples and fresh berries- your choice of two sides
Petit Chou

662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta

Liege Waffles$14.50
Authentic Belgian waffles with pearl sugar. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
Folk Art - Highland

465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta

MAPLE FRENCH TOAST, WAFFLE, OR PANCAKE$10.00
Toast On Lenox

2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta

Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta

Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen

3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta

Waffle and Eggs$15.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle, two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup.
Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
Chicken and Waffles$17.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle garnished with our house glaze, strawberries and blueberries. Topped with three golden brown fried chicken wings. Served with butter and syrup.
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hot Dog Pete's

25 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta

LG WAFFLE FRIES$4.59
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs

Original Belgian Waffle$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Arize Breakfast Cafe

3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point

Chicken Waffle$11.00
Parkside Kitchen & Cocktails

1039 Grant St, Atlanta

Park Side Chicken & Waffle$19.00
Golden brown waffle served with fried chicken, topped with fresh assortment of berries and powdered sugar and maple syrup
