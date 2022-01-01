Waffles in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve waffles
Graffiti Atlanta
349 DECATUR STREET UNIT E, ATLANTA
|Chicken and Waffles
|$15.95
Fluffy waffles and fried chicken, served with syrup.
BQE Restaurant and Lounge
262 Edgewood Ave NE, Atlanta
|Red velvet chicken and waffles
|$16.00
Buttermilk Kitchen Atlanta
4225 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
|Chicken & Waffle
|$17.00
Fried airline chicken breast on a buttermilk waffle, with maple syrup and powdered sugar, sub rye whiskey syrup +1
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Boys
3387 Main St, College Park
|Side Waffle
|$7.95
|Chicken Waffles
|$21.95
TAPAS
Buteco
1039 Grant street Suite C-10, Atlanta
|Plain Waffle
|$9.00
Vegetarian. Gluten-free. The classic version of our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, made with with tapioca flour and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of guava jelly.
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, and topped with a soft boiled egg. Served with a side of guava jelly. Gluten free.
|Pesto, Basil, Mozzarella Waffle
|$10.00
Our savory pão de queijo (cheese bread) waffle, stuffed with fresh basil, red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and served with a side of basil pesto sauce.
Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Graffiti Breakfast
1235 Chattahoochee Ave NW, Atlanta
|Stuffed Waffle (waffle only)
|$13.99
Light fluffy waffles stuffed with your choice of flavorful stuffing.
|Mini waffle combo
|$14.99
4 mini waffles, topped with rum tossed apples and fresh berries- your choice of two sides
Petit Chou
662 Memorial Dr Se, Atlanta
|Liege Waffles
|$14.50
Authentic Belgian waffles with pearl sugar. Served with berries, pecans, and cinnamon-vanilla bean whipped cream
Folk Art - Highland
465 N Highland Avenue, Atlanta
|MAPLE FRENCH TOAST, WAFFLE, OR PANCAKE
|$10.00
Toast On Lenox
2770 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta
|Chicken and Cinnabon Waffles
|$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen
3205 Cumberland Blvd SE, Atlanta
|Waffle and Eggs
|$15.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle, two eggs of any style, grits or home fries and choice of bacon, turkey bacon or pork sausage. Served with butter and syrup.
Add Pecans, Chocolate chips or Banana fosters +add $1.99
|Chicken and Waffles
|$17.00
Fluffy Belgian waffle garnished with our house glaze, strawberries and blueberries. Topped with three golden brown fried chicken wings. Served with butter and syrup.
SALADS • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hot Dog Pete's
25 Georgia Avenue, Atlanta
|LG WAFFLE FRIES
|$4.59
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Arize Breakfast Cafe
3650 Marketplace Blvd, East Point
|Chicken Waffle
|$11.00