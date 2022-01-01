Pretzels in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve pretzels
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)
|$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
THUNDER CHIEF
3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin
|Pretzels Sticks (V)
|$8.00
Hot Pretzels + White Queso + Beer Mustard
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
4715 E 5th St, Austin
|Pretzel
|$8.00
Served with yellow mustard and queso
Pinthouse Brewing
2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin
|Texas Pretzel
|$11.00
A soft pretzel large enough for Big Tex, served with Electric Jellyfish beer mustard and cheese fondue made with Training Bines Hazy IPA.
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
2901 S 1st Street, Austin
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$6.00
Stuffed with bacon and mozzarella
Burger Bar
110 E. 2nd Street, Austin
|Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake
|$5.50
Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, Pretzel Crumble
The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin
|Cinnamon Sugar Soft Pretzel
|$7.00
Baked fresh daily & served with housemade salted caramel sauce and nutella cream cheese.
|Soft Pretzel
|$7.00
Baked in house daily and served with a trio of housemade dipping sauces including mustard Crème Fraîche, house beer cheese, and IPA mustard.
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Pretzel with Queso (Small)
|$6.00
|Charcuterie Pretzel
|$23.00
Prosciutto, Genoa Salami,
Cherry Smoked Ham, Cubed
White Cheddar & Smoked
Gouda, Crumbled Blue
Cheese, Peppadew Peppers,
Grapes, Black Mission Figs,
Apple Slices, Whole Grain
Mustard, Queso
Fun for Two!
|Pretzel with Queso (Small)
|$6.00
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)
|$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
Woody's Pizza
6301 W Parmer ln, Austin
|--Jumbo Pretzel
|$11.00
Jumbo Bavarian pretzel served with spicy brown mustard and house queso
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Pretzel Onesie
|$15.00
Treat your little tiger to this twisted onesie! Features a signature pretzel stamped on the front.
Material: Rabbit Skins Infant Baby Rib Bodysuit
|Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)
|$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Brownie Caramel Pretzel Crust
|$4.29
|Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels Original Flavored 16 Oz
|$3.29
Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
3116 S Congress Ave, Austin
|Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$8.99
(3) Soft Toasted & Seasoned Pretzels
served with Hot Beer Cheese
Pinthouse Pizza
4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Das Pretzel
|$5.00
House made Bavarian style pretzel with choice of two sauces.
The Brass Tap
10910 Domaine Drive, Austin
|Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
8300 N FM 620, Austin
|House Pretzel
|$6.99
whole grain mustard, house pickles
Via 313
3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin
|Beer & Pretzels
|$7.00
Stout beer ice cream, layered with crushed pretzels, topped with whipped cream and smoked salt.
Foxhole Culinary Tavern
13995 US-183, Austin
|Shiner Pretzels
|$12.00
redneck cheddar fondue, creole spicy mustard, chow-chow relish
Toss Pizzeria & Pub
11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin
|Stuffed Pretzel
|$6.00
Stuffed with Pepperoni and Mozzarella - 1 count
Sour Duck Market
1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin
|SOFT PRETZEL W/ QUESO
|$7.49
seeded pretzel, queso *vegetarian*
Oasthouse
5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin
|House Pretzel
|$6.99
whole grain mustard, house pickles
Pinthouse Pizza
4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin
|Das Pretzel
|$5.00
House made Bavarian style pretzel with choice of two sauces.
Wines and Whatnots
14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin
|Pretzel Rod
|$3.50
Imported from Bavaria, topped with kosher salt and served warm with Dijon mustard.
Jester King Brewery
13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$6.00
Traditional lye-dipped soft pretzel made with Barton Springs Mill flour, served with spent Atrial raspberry mustard.
Via 313
1802 E 6th St., Austin
|Beer & Pretzels
|$7.00
Stout beer ice cream, layered with crushed pretzels, topped with whipped cream and smoked salt.
Thrive Craft House
519 West 37th st., Austin
|Pennybacker Pretzel Bites
|$6.99
Pretzel bites with house beer cheese made with Celis White and spicy mustard
