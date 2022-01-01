Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve pretzels

Large Pretzel (Available after 11am) image

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

 

THUNDER CHIEF

3121 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzels Sticks (V)$8.00
Hot Pretzels + White Queso + Beer Mustard
More about THUNDER CHIEF
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten image

 

Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten

4715 E 5th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel$8.00
Served with yellow mustard and queso
More about Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
Item pic

 

Pinthouse Brewing

2201 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Texas Pretzel$11.00
A soft pretzel large enough for Big Tex, served with Electric Jellyfish beer mustard and cheese fondue made with Training Bines Hazy IPA.
More about Pinthouse Brewing
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

2901 S 1st Street, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1622 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Pretzel$6.00
Stuffed with bacon and mozzarella
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Caramel Pretzel Shake$5.50
Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, Pretzel Crumble
More about Burger Bar
Item pic

 

The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen

6015 Dillard Circle Suite A, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Sugar Soft Pretzel$7.00
Baked fresh daily & served with housemade salted caramel sauce and nutella cream cheese.
Soft Pretzel$7.00
Baked in house daily and served with a trio of housemade dipping sauces including mustard Crème Fraîche, house beer cheese, and IPA mustard.
More about The Brewtorium Brewery & Kitchen
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel with Queso (Small)$6.00
Charcuterie Pretzel$23.00
Prosciutto, Genoa Salami,
Cherry Smoked Ham, Cubed
White Cheddar & Smoked
Gouda, Crumbled Blue
Cheese, Peppadew Peppers,
Grapes, Black Mission Figs,
Apple Slices, Whole Grain
Mustard, Queso
Fun for Two!
Pretzel with Queso (Small)$6.00
More about Oz. Tap House
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am) image

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
More about Easy Tiger
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
--Jumbo Pretzel$11.00
Jumbo Bavarian pretzel served with spicy brown mustard and house queso
More about Woody's Pizza
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Onesie$15.00
Treat your little tiger to this twisted onesie! Features a signature pretzel stamped on the front.
Material: Rabbit Skins Infant Baby Rib Bodysuit
Large Pretzel (Available after 11am)$14.00
For an at-home Beer Garden experience, please reheat this pretzel just before serving! Preheat oven to 350 F. Bake 5-8 minutes on a sheet tray.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brownie Caramel Pretzel Crust$4.29
Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels Original Flavored 16 Oz$3.29
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Main pic

 

Sonny Chub's Premium Pies

3116 S Congress Ave, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Soft Pretzels & Beer Cheese$8.99
(3) Soft Toasted & Seasoned Pretzels
served with Hot Beer Cheese
More about Sonny Chub's Premium Pies
Das Pretzel image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Pinthouse Pizza

4236 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.6 (996 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Das Pretzel$5.00
House made Bavarian style pretzel with choice of two sauces.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Pretzels image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Banner pic

 

COVER 2

13701 U.S. 183, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GIANT PRETZEL$12.95
White Queso, Mustard
More about COVER 2
Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar image

GRILL

Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar

8300 N FM 620, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2373 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
House Pretzel$6.99
whole grain mustard, house pickles
More about Oasthouse Kitchen + Bar
Rebel Cheese image

CHEESE

Rebel Cheese

2200 Aldrich Street, Austin

Avg 4.7 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
OMG Sweet Chili Pretzels$9.00
More about Rebel Cheese
Item pic

 

Via 313

3016 Guadalupe St #100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beer & Pretzels$7.00
Stout beer ice cream, layered with crushed pretzels, topped with whipped cream and smoked salt.
More about Via 313
Foxhole Culinary Tavern image

GRILL

Foxhole Culinary Tavern

13995 US-183, Austin

Avg 4 (946 reviews)
Takeout
Shiner Pretzels$12.00
redneck cheddar fondue, creole spicy mustard, chow-chow relish
More about Foxhole Culinary Tavern
Item pic

 

Toss Pizzeria & Pub

11905 Bee Cave Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stuffed Pretzel$6.00
Stuffed with Pepperoni and Mozzarella - 1 count
More about Toss Pizzeria & Pub
80f494f5-3f0d-4329-a3e6-54ccd05972a3 image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sour Duck Market

1814 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin

Avg 4 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SOFT PRETZEL W/ QUESO$7.49
seeded pretzel, queso *vegetarian*
More about Sour Duck Market
Oasthouse image

 

Oasthouse

5701 W Slaughter Ln Ste D, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
House Pretzel$6.99
whole grain mustard, house pickles
More about Oasthouse
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzels$2.00
More about Cookbook
Das Pretzel image

PIZZA

Pinthouse Pizza

4729 BURNET ROAD, Austin

Avg 4 (1076 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Das Pretzel$5.00
House made Bavarian style pretzel with choice of two sauces.
More about Pinthouse Pizza
Item pic

 

Wines and Whatnots

14509 Farm to Market 969, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Rod$3.50
Imported from Bavaria, topped with kosher salt and served warm with Dijon mustard.
More about Wines and Whatnots
Item pic

 

Jester King Brewery

13187 Fitzhugh Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$6.00
Traditional lye-dipped soft pretzel made with Barton Springs Mill flour, served with spent Atrial raspberry mustard.
More about Jester King Brewery
Item pic

 

Via 313

1802 E 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beer & Pretzels$7.00
Stout beer ice cream, layered with crushed pretzels, topped with whipped cream and smoked salt.
More about Via 313
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pennybacker Pretzel Bites$6.99
Pretzel bites with house beer cheese made with Celis White and spicy mustard
More about Thrive Craft House
Central Machine Works image

 

Central Machine Works

4824 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel$7.00
More about Central Machine Works

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Crab Rangoon

Chimichangas

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Muffins

Bratwurst

Sweet And Sour Chicken

Green Beans

Carne Asada Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston