Avocado salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve avocado salad
Kaze Sushi & Thai
5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Salmon avocado salad
|$10.00
Salmon ,avocado ,mix greens , spicy mayo ponzu
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$8.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing .
Goddess and the Baker
225 N. Lasalle, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
Goddess Eggy's
165 West Superior, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in superseed mix; chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Skirt Steak & Avocado Salad
|$19.95
Chopped romaine, Grilled Skirt Steak, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, garlic crouton with Creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess And the Baker
181 W Madison St, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
Goddess And the Baker
44 East Grand Ave, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in superseed mix; chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
601 W Adams St., Chicago
|Avocado Taco Salad
|$11.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$9.75
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
216 N Wabash, Chicago
|Bacon Tomato Avocado Wedge Salad
|$12.00
Marinated heirloom tomatoes, bacon,
avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Goddess and the Baker
33 S Wabash, Chicago
|Super Seed Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
Amaru
1904 W North Ave, Chicago
|Avocado & Endive Salad
|$13.00
Endive, sugar snap peas, Hass avocados, sesame panca vinaigrette, radishes
Dusek's Tavern
1227 West 18th Street, Chicago
|Avocado Salad
|$15.00
Spring onion, Radish, Snap Pea, Quinoa, Tatsoi, Miso Vinaigrette
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
SUSHI • RAMEN
Hot Woks Cool Sushi
2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Salad Tuna Avocado
|$9.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Capri
1733 N Halsted, Chicago
|Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, scallions, tomato, and feta cheese with lemon italian dressing
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Avocado Salad
|$3.95
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Avocado Salad
|$3.95
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Avocado Salad
|$3.95
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Nori Sushi Chicago
954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO
|Tuna Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Mixed greens salad, fresh tuna, avocado, with our creamy signature dressing.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago
|**Avocado Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
PASTRY • CAKES
Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago
|Shrimp and Avocado Salad with Toasted Croissant Bread
|$15.00
Shrimp and avocado salad served alongside a toasted slice of our croissant loaf.
Gorilla Sushi Diversey
1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago
|Avocado Salad
|$3.95
Sliced avocado, spring Mix and carrot served with homemade ginger dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Tavern on the Point
6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago
|Kale & Avocado Salad
|$13.00
Baby kale, romaine, cranberries, bacon, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette