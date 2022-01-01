Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve avocado salad

Consumer pic

 

Kaze Sushi & Thai

5957 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon avocado salad$10.00
Salmon ,avocado ,mix greens , spicy mayo ponzu
More about Kaze Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski

3930 N. Pulaski, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Avocado Salad$8.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing .
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Item pic

 

Goddess and the Baker

225 N. Lasalle, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess Eggy's

165 West Superior, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in superseed mix; chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
More about Goddess Eggy's
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

1230 West Taylor Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Avocado Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago

1419 W. Fullerton Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Skirt Steak & Avocado Salad$19.95
Chopped romaine, Grilled Skirt Steak, hard-boiled egg, avocado, cherry tomatoes, garlic crouton with Creamy Caesar dressing. (Note: Dressing comes on the Side)
More about The Warehouse Bar & Pizzeria Chicago
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Goddess And the Baker

44 East Grand Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in superseed mix; chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
More about Goddess And the Baker
Item pic

 

Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"

601 W Adams St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Taco Salad$11.00
Fresh Sliced Avocado served on a Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl with Beans, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and Cheese!
More about Taqueria y Cerveceria "Taco LuLú"
Item pic

 

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave

30 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Avocado Salad$9.75
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Michigan Ave
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill

216 N Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (2726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Tomato Avocado Wedge Salad$12.00
Marinated heirloom tomatoes, bacon,
avocado, red onion, blue cheese crumbles
More about Emerald Loop Bar & Grill
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess and the Baker

33 S Wabash, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2204 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Super Seed Avocado Salad$12.99
Tossed greens, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers & radish tossed in a tahini-miso dressing and topped with clementines & avocado wedges rolled in chia, flax and sunflower seeds.
More about Goddess and the Baker
Amaru image

 

Amaru

1904 W North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (830 reviews)
Delivery
Avocado & Endive Salad$13.00
Endive, sugar snap peas, Hass avocados, sesame panca vinaigrette, radishes
More about Amaru
Dusek's Tavern image

 

Dusek's Tavern

1227 West 18th Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2078 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$15.00
Spring onion, Radish, Snap Pea, Quinoa, Tatsoi, Miso Vinaigrette
More about Dusek's Tavern
BIAN image

 

BIAN

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach, Quinoa and Avocado Salad$18.00
More about BIAN
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Avocado Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hot Woks Cool Sushi

2032 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (3342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salad Tuna Avocado$9.50
Sliced tuna sashimi served over a bed of tossed avocado and mixed greens with creamy spicy soy dressing.
More about Hot Woks Cool Sushi
Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Capri

1733 N Halsted, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (1603 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Avocado Chicken Salad
grilled chicken, crisp lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, scallions, tomato, and feta cheese with lemon italian dressing
More about Pizza Capri
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$3.95
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$3.95
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$3.95
Mixed leaves salad topped with sliced fresh avocado served with ginger dressing
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Nori Sushi Chicago

954 W DIVERSEY PKWY, CHICAGO

Avg 4.3 (900 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Avocado Salad$12.00
Mixed greens salad, fresh tuna, avocado, with our creamy signature dressing.
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

4925 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Avocado Chicken Salad$11.00
Sliced char-grilled chicken breast, cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes and red onions over crisp romaine. Served with lime vinaigrette
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe

1114 West Belmont Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1178 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Avocado Salad with Toasted Croissant Bread$15.00
Shrimp and avocado salad served alongside a toasted slice of our croissant loaf.
More about Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$3.95
Sliced avocado, spring Mix and carrot served with homemade ginger dressing
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Tavern on the Point

6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Kale & Avocado Salad$13.00
Baby kale, romaine, cranberries, bacon, avocado, cucumber, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Tavern on the Point

