Houston sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Houston
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|Cookie Butter
|$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Popular items
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
|Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad
|$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
|Cheeseburger Americana
|$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Popular items
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|French Dip
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
Local Foods
714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Wagyu Sandwich
|$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
|Garden Sammie Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
|Banh Mi
|$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2420 Rice Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Caprese Panini
|$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Torta Rey
|$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
|16 Piece Chicken
|$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Local Foods
2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
|Seasonal Harvest Salad
|$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
|Truffled Egg Salad
|$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
Fire Wings Mission Bend
6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|40 PACK
|$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
|10 PIECES
|$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
|8 PC COMBO
|$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Popular items
|BYOP (Build your own Potato)
|$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
|The Classic Burger
|$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
|Homemade Meatloaf
|$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|S'mores Crêpe
|$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Queso Fries
|$4.99
Eat with a fork!
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
|Bacon Parm Fries
|$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|Southwest Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|Southwest Turkey
|$8.49
Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Popular items
|All American
|$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
|Cubano
|$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
|Burgers
|$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
|Chicken Soup
|$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
|Tostada La Siberia
|$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Tahini Cauliflower Steak
|$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
|Quiche Du Jour
|$14.00
with side salad
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
10723 Louetta Road, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Piece Tender
|$8.85
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
|2 Piece Tender
|$6.69
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
Bohemeo's Houston
708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston
|Popular items
|Turkey or Ham Pesto Panini
|$10.00
Sliced turkey and provolone, fresh basil pesto and a touch of mayo pressed on ciabatta bread.
|Roma Panini
|$10.00
Sliced tomato, mushrooms, feta, goat, and provolone, pesto and mayo on toasted ciabatta.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
Ruggles Desserts Cafe
3411 Kirby Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Keto Lemon Cheesecake
|$10.00
|Creeme Brulee Chocolate Cheesecake
|$10.00
|W. Choco Bread Pudding
|$10.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Mico's Hot Chicken
1603 N Durham Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Loaded Fries
|$10.00
Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.
|The Sammich
|$11.00
Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.
|2 Piece Tender Basket
|$10.00
Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burger Public
10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099, Houston
|Popular items
|42 OUNCERS (3 LB)
|$41.99
|14 OUNCERS (1 LB)
|$14.99
|KIDS MEAL
|$4.99
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Baked Buffalo Wings
|$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
|16" Chz
|$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
|10" Chz
|$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
FM Kitchen & Bar
907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston
|Popular items
|Tots
|$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
|Super Food Grain Bowl
|$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
|FM Burger (4 oz)
|$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Popular items
|The Original Houston Po' Boy
|$6.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
|Tuna
|$7.95
House-Made Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
|Tex-Mex Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Thinly Sliced Beef with Bell & Banana Peppers, Onions, Pepperjack, Jalapeños, and Chipotle Mayo on Local Po' Boy Bread
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|Deviled Eggs
|$2.95
Three Deviled Eggs in a Serving
|Chips
|$1.95
Choose from an Assortment of Chips
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$11.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
5959 Corporate Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Southwest Turkey
|$8.49
Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich
|$7.99
Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.
|Cheesy Boudin Ball
|$1.79
Boudin ball stuffed with pepper jack cheese.
|4 Creole Fried Chicken Strips
|$10.55
Served with fries and choice our BBQ sauce, big easy sweet heat sauce or Louisiana Spicy Gold Sauce.
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Truffled Egg Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
|Garden Sammie
|$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, "Secret Sauce" & Potato Bun
Served with House-made French Fries
- 2