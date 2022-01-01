Houston sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Houston

Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Cookie Butter$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
More about Sweet Paris
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$14.00
All-natural chicken, whole-wheat tortilla, avocado, Cuban black beans, lettuce, tomato, feta, chipotle chili sauce.
Honey-Ginger Roasted Brussels Sprout Salad$13.00
A blend of mixed greens with goat cheese in a lemon zest and roasted garlic vinaigrette.
Cheeseburger Americana$14.00
Toppings include lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo, cheddar.
More about Local Table
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
French Dip$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

714 YALE STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Sandwich$15.00
Wagyu beef, gruyere cheese, Katz coffee caramelized onions, jalapeno aioli, crispy onions, served on french roll
Garden Sammie Salad$12.00
Romaine, brussels, avocado spread, hummus, pickled onion, tomato, curried cauliflower, sprouts, lemon vinaigrette
Banh Mi$13.00
Grilled Falcon Lake Farms pork, pickled onion, carrot/cucumber mix, jalapeno, cilantro, sambal, aioli, on a French roll
More about Local Foods
Sweet Paris image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2420 Rice Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (888 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Caprese Panini$9.95
fresh mozzarella, basil infused cherry tomatoes, truffle oil, & basil pesto
More about Sweet Paris
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Torta Rey$8.99
Your Choice of Beef or Chicken, with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. With a jalapeno on the side.
16 Piece Chicken$33.99
8 Sides & 20 Corn Tortillas
More about Rey del Pollo
Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
Red Bird Farms chicken, Napa cabbage, pickled cucumber, mixed greens, broccoli, sugar snap peas, bean sprouts, cashews, and crispy garlic with ginger-soy vinaigrette with spicy peanut sauce served on the side
Seasonal Harvest Salad$12.50
Greens, delicata squash, Texas ruby red grapefruit, Texas goat cheese, red & golden beets, brussels sprouts, toasted sunflower seeds, fresh herb vinaigrette
Truffled Egg Salad$11.00
mixed greens, tomato, parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
More about Local Foods
Fire Wings Mission Bend image

 

Fire Wings Mission Bend

6800 HWY 6 S, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
40 PACK$45.69
Comes with a Large Side, Seasoned Fries, Veggie Sticks, and 4 Dips
10 PIECES$9.49
Choice of 2 Flavors
8 PC COMBO$11.29
Choice of 2 Flavors
More about Fire Wings Mission Bend
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYOP (Build your own Potato)$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Southwest Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Crusted Salmon$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
The Classic Burger$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
Homemade Meatloaf$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
More about Urban American Kitchen
Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
S'mores Crêpe$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
More about Sweet Paris
Burger Joint image

 

Burger Joint

2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso Fries$4.99
Eat with a fork!
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Made to order, great with the bacon aioli dipping sauce!
Bacon Parm Fries$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
More about Burger Joint
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten image

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Southwest Turkey$8.49
Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
Cubano$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

10092 Kleckley Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Plato Mixto
Beef Fajitas, Chicken Fajitas, Beef Short Ribs & Sausage. Also includes pico de gallo, jalapeno, onions, rice, beans & tortillas.
Chicken Soup$9.99
Served with rice, tortillas, and a jalapeno on the side.
Tostada La Siberia$9.99
Shredded Chicken, guacamole, and sour cream. With a jalapeno on the side.
More about Rey del Pollo
Agnes Cafe & Provisions image

 

Agnes Cafe & Provisions

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tahini Cauliflower Steak$17.00
tahini, turmeric, pickled onions, dukkah, herbs, cilantro crema
Curry Chicken Sandwich$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
Quiche Du Jour$14.00
with side salad
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

10723 Louetta Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Piece Tender$8.85
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
2 Piece Tender$6.69
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway image

 

HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Dip$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
More about HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
Bohemeo's Houston image

 

Bohemeo's Houston

708 Telephone Rd. Suite E, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey or Ham Pesto Panini$10.00
Sliced turkey and provolone, fresh basil pesto and a touch of mayo pressed on ciabatta bread.
Roma Panini$10.00
Sliced tomato, mushrooms, feta, goat, and provolone, pesto and mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Shrimp Taco$4.00
Grilled shrimp, red cabbage and cilantro on wheat or corn with limes and creamy Baja sauce on the side. Served a la carte.
More about Bohemeo's Houston
Ruggles Desserts Cafe image

 

Ruggles Desserts Cafe

3411 Kirby Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Keto Lemon Cheesecake$10.00
Creeme Brulee Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
W. Choco Bread Pudding$10.00
More about Ruggles Desserts Cafe
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Mico's Hot Chicken

1603 N Durham Dr, Houston

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Fries$10.00
Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.
The Sammich$11.00
Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.
2 Piece Tender Basket$10.00
Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.
More about Mico's Hot Chicken
Burger Public image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burger Public

10887 Wilcrest DrHouston, TX 77099, Houston

Avg 3.8 (30 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
42 OUNCERS (3 LB)$41.99
14 OUNCERS (1 LB)$14.99
KIDS MEAL$4.99
More about Burger Public
Crust Pizza Co. image

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Buffalo Wings$10.00
Our 10 count wings come pre-marinated in LeNova Buffalo sauce.
16" Chz$15.00
Pizza sauce, whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
10" Chz$9.00
Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella. The rest is up to you.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
FM Kitchen & Bar image

 

FM Kitchen & Bar

907 Westheimer Rd, Suite C, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$4.00
Tater tots, lightly salted
Super Food Grain Bowl$12.00
Kale, quinoa, avocado, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, pumpkin & chia seeds, miso-ginger vinaigrette
FM Burger (4 oz)$7.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, shhh sauce, potato bun
More about FM Kitchen & Bar
Antone's Famous Po'Boys image

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Original Houston Po' Boy$6.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Tuna$7.95
House-Made Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
Tex-Mex Cheesesteak$9.95
Thinly Sliced Beef with Bell & Banana Peppers, Onions, Pepperjack, Jalapeños, and Chipotle Mayo on Local Po' Boy Bread
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Antone's Famous Po'Boys image

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$2.95
Three Deviled Eggs in a Serving
Chips$1.95
Choose from an Assortment of Chips
Shrimp Po' Boy$11.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive image

 

High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive

5959 Corporate Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Southwest Turkey$8.49
Turkey, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Black bean corn Relish, Cheddar, Avocado, Tomato, Sourdough Bread.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Breakfast Sandwich$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
More about High Tower Cafe #13 Corp Drive
LA Burgers and Daiquiris image

FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS

LA Burgers and Daiquiris

3755 N MacGregor, Houston

Avg 3.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich$7.99
Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.
Cheesy Boudin Ball$1.79
Boudin ball stuffed with pepper jack cheese.
4 Creole Fried Chicken Strips$10.55
Served with fries and choice our BBQ sauce, big easy sweet heat sauce or Louisiana Spicy Gold Sauce.
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffled Egg Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
Cheeseburger$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, "Secret Sauce" & Potato Bun
Served with House-made French Fries
More about Local Foods

