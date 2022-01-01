Quesadillas in Los Angeles

If you’re into pizza and rich Mediterranean flavors, our pizza-dilla is for you! We top this beauty with seasoned tomato sauce, garlic, onion, olive oil and sea-scented capers over a layer of premium vegan cheese. Cut into triangles, and garnished with a pinch of oregano and Himalayan salt, our pizza-dilla will undoubtedly become your new favorite grab-n’-go bite. By the way, our pizza-dilla is way healthier than regular pizzas!

