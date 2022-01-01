Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve quesadillas

Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Quesadilla$13.00
More about Cafè Solar
CHEESE QUESADILLA image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Trimana

633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles

Avg 3 (41 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE QUESADILLA$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
More about Trimana
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$14.95
More about El Cholo
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Custom Organic Quesadilla!$10.00
A crispy organic flour tortilla filled with gooey grass-fed & organic cheddar cheese with your choice of fillings. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Breakfast Quesadilla$10.00
A crispy organic white flour tortilla filled with melted organic cheddar cheese and your choice of proteins and toppings. Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
More about ORGANICO
Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
MINI CHEESE QUESADILLA - Flour Tortilla$4.50
More about Pocha
Consumer pic

 

Los Molcajetes (Hoover)

695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$7.75
More about Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
Item pic

 

ACAPELA

6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESE QUESADILLA$6.85
CHEESE
POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA$11.25
CHEESE, CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$11.95
CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
More about ACAPELA
Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, cheddar, monterey jack, tortillas
Brisket Quesadilla$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
Cheese Quesadilla$4.00
a classic quesadilla made with our award winning flour tortillas
More about HomeState
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Quesadilla$12.50
Brown rice tortilla w/ chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro & heirloom beans served w/ avocado, tomatoes, & salsa verde
gf | v | nf
More about Amara Kitchen
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Quesadilla & Salsa$4.99
Breakfast Quesadilla$6.99
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese & scrambled eggs, with your choice of salsa on the side and a dollop of guacamole.
Quesadilla$5.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa with mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla, garnished with a dollop of guacamole, shredded lettuce and Pico de gallo.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Item pic

 

Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile

800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla$3.99
Quesadilla$8.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
Quesadilla$9.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
More about Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Egg White Quesadilla$15.00
egg whites, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, add jalapeño on request
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Queso$3.99
No Meat
Super Quesadilla Carnitas$8.99
Braised Pork - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.
Quesadilla Asada$6.99
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Bacon Quesadilla$15.95
CHEESE, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION RING, GRILLED ONIONS
Baja Quesadilla$15.95
BACON, CHICKEN, CHEESE, GRILLED ONION, GRILLED JALAPENOS
Chicken quesadilla$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla filled with follow your heart cheese, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo with grilled chicken
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (931 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$14.25
More about El Cholo
Guelaguetza Restaurant image

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Quesadilla Tray$51.50
Serves 10-12 / 30 crispy quesadillas. Served with refried beans or guacamole
Quesadillas Fritas$14.00
Quesadillas made with queso fresco, epazote and our house-made masa. Fried. Two per order. Served with guacamole or refried black bean sauce.
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla$3.99
Quesadilla$8.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
More about Chicas Tacos
Petty Cash Taqueria image

 

Petty Cash Taqueria

7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Adobada Quesadilla$16.00
Pork Shoulder, Nopales, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa Roja
Zucchini Quesadilla$17.00
Seasonal Vegetables
More about Petty Cash Taqueria
Item pic

 

Tacos Gavilan

7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla Chorizo$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Quesadilla Queso$3.99
No Meat
Quesadilla Carnitas$6.99
Braised Pork - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 Beverly

7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
Asada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Pollo Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
More about Tacos 1986 Beverly
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla (Monday)$12.50
More about 1880 Cafe
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina image

 

Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salvadorian Slightly Sweet Quesadilla$5.25
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Item pic

TACOS

Loqui

803 Traction Ave, Suite 150, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (740 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla Corn$3.75
Quesadilla Flour$3.75
More about Loqui
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS

Star Juice

8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (143 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Star Pizza\\Dilla ( Quesadilla)$12.95
If you’re into pizza and rich Mediterranean flavors, our pizza-dilla is for you! We top this beauty with seasoned tomato sauce, garlic, onion, olive oil and sea-scented capers over a layer of premium vegan cheese. Cut into triangles, and garnished with a pinch of oregano and Himalayan salt, our pizza-dilla will undoubtedly become your new favorite grab-n’-go bite. By the way, our pizza-dilla is way healthier than regular pizzas!
More about Star Juice
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Veggies Quesadilla$9.95
Chicken Breast Quesadilla$12.95
Cheese Quesadilla$8.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Pollo$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Quesadilla Queso$3.99
No Meat
Quesadilla Carnitas$6.99
Braised Pork - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
More about Tacos Gavilan
Item pic

 

NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Quesadilla$10.75
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Carnitas Quesadilla$10.75
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
Queso Quesadilla$10.50
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
More about NextMex Hollywood
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$10.00
American, Vermont cheddar or Emmenthal swiss cheese, grilled flour tortilla. Served with french fries and Sir Kensington's ketchup (the good stuff: less sugar, less salt, and only non-GMO ingredients!).
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 DTLA

609 S. Spring St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Cheese Quesadilla$3.50
Adobada Quesadilla$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
More about Tacos 1986 DTLA

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Yellow Curry

Mochi Ice Cream

Grits

Pancakes

Chai Lattes

Paninis

Cucumber Salad

Udon Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston