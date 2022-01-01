Quesadillas in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve quesadillas
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Trimana
633 W. 5TH STREET, Los Angeles
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$8.00
Jack & Cheddar Cheese on Flour Tortilla, Side of Romaine Hearts, Fresh Guacamole, Roasted Salsa & Sour Cream.
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Custom Organic Quesadilla!
|$10.00
A crispy organic flour tortilla filled with gooey grass-fed & organic cheddar cheese with your choice of fillings. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Custom Breakfast Quesadilla
|$10.00
A crispy organic white flour tortilla filled with melted organic cheddar cheese and your choice of proteins and toppings. Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
|Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$16.00
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Quesadilla
|$7.75
ACAPELA
6913 LA TIJERA BLVD, Los Angeles
|CHEESE QUESADILLA
|$6.85
CHEESE
|POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA
|$11.25
CHEESE, CHICKEN BREAST, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$11.95
CHEESE, CARNE ASADA, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO
TACOS
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.00
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, cheddar, monterey jack, tortillas
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.00
a classic quesadilla made with our award winning flour tortillas
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Quesadilla
|$12.50
Brown rice tortilla w/ chipotle sweet potato mash, cilantro & heirloom beans served w/ avocado, tomatoes, & salsa verde
gf | v | nf
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cheese Quesadilla & Salsa
|$4.99
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$6.99
Flour tortilla, mozzarella cheese & scrambled eggs, with your choice of salsa on the side and a dollop of guacamole.
|Quesadilla
|$5.99
Choice of filling, choice of salsa with mozzarella cheese in a flour tortilla, garnished with a dollop of guacamole, shredded lettuce and Pico de gallo.
Chicas Tacos - Miracle Mile
800 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla
|$3.99
|Quesadilla
|$8.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
|Quesadilla
|$9.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Egg White Quesadilla
|$15.00
egg whites, turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, add jalapeño on request
Tacos Gavilan
4380 S BROADWAY AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Quesadilla Queso
|$3.99
No Meat
|Super Quesadilla Carnitas
|$8.99
Braised Pork - Sour cream, avocado, and melted cheese.
|Quesadilla Asada
|$6.99
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Southwest Bacon Quesadilla
|$15.95
CHEESE, BACON, BBQ SAUCE, ONION RING, GRILLED ONIONS
|Baja Quesadilla
|$15.95
BACON, CHICKEN, CHEESE, GRILLED ONION, GRILLED JALAPENOS
|Chicken quesadilla
|$11.95
Crispy flour tortilla filled with follow your heart cheese, guacamole, salsa, pico de gallo with grilled chicken
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|Fried Quesadilla Tray
|$51.50
Serves 10-12 / 30 crispy quesadillas. Served with refried beans or guacamole
|Quesadillas Fritas
|$14.00
Quesadillas made with queso fresco, epazote and our house-made masa. Fried. Two per order. Served with guacamole or refried black bean sauce.
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Kid's Cheesy Quesadilla
|$3.99
|Quesadilla
|$8.49
Flour tortilla, three cheese blend, caramelized onion, queso, queso fresco, morita salsa, scallion, cilantro
Petty Cash Taqueria
7360 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Adobada Quesadilla
|$16.00
Pork Shoulder, Nopales, Jack Cheese, Avocado, Salsa Roja
|Zucchini Quesadilla
|$17.00
Seasonal Vegetables
Tacos Gavilan
7070 SUNSET BLVD, HOLLYWOOD
|Quesadilla Chorizo
|$6.99
Mexican Sausage - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
|Quesadilla Queso
|$3.99
No Meat
|Quesadilla Carnitas
|$6.99
Braised Pork - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Tacos 1986 Beverly
7235 Beverly Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Adobada Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
|Asada Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled beef, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Pollo Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Chicken Quesadilla (Monday)
|$12.50
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Salvadorian Slightly Sweet Quesadilla
|$5.25
TACOS
Loqui
803 Traction Ave, Suite 150, Los Angeles
|Quesadilla Corn
|$3.75
|Quesadilla Flour
|$3.75
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRUITS
Star Juice
8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Star Pizza\\Dilla ( Quesadilla)
|$12.95
If you’re into pizza and rich Mediterranean flavors, our pizza-dilla is for you! We top this beauty with seasoned tomato sauce, garlic, onion, olive oil and sea-scented capers over a layer of premium vegan cheese. Cut into triangles, and garnished with a pinch of oregano and Himalayan salt, our pizza-dilla will undoubtedly become your new favorite grab-n’-go bite. By the way, our pizza-dilla is way healthier than regular pizzas!
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Grilled Veggies Quesadilla
|$9.95
|Chicken Breast Quesadilla
|$12.95
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.45
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
1900 S CENTRAL AVE, LOS ANGELES
|Quesadilla Pollo
|$6.99
Grilled Chicken - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
|Quesadilla Queso
|$3.99
No Meat
|Quesadilla Carnitas
|$6.99
Braised Pork - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Al Pastor Quesadilla
|$10.75
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$10.75
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
|Queso Quesadilla
|$10.50
Made with our very own Queso Nuevo for the most authentic mouthfeel & taste we can vegan for you! Side of crema
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Kids Quesadilla
|$10.00
American, Vermont cheddar or Emmenthal swiss cheese, grilled flour tortilla. Served with french fries and Sir Kensington's ketchup (the good stuff: less sugar, less salt, and only non-GMO ingredients!).
Tacos 1986 DTLA
609 S. Spring St., Los Angeles
|Mushroom Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushroom, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$3.50
|Adobada Quesadilla
|$4.50
5" Handmade corn tortilla, melted cheese, marinated pork, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa morita.
