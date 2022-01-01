Shrimp fried rice in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$12.00
Whole Shrimp , Peas, Carrots, Onions, Egg all fried with Rice
China Dynasty
2110 W Slaughter Lane Suite#101, Austin
|Dynasty Fried Rice (Chicken, Beef, Shrimp)
|$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$10.50
Eggs, peas and carrots, yellow onions, soy sauce.
PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Pho With Us
9900 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|Shrimp Fried Rice-蝦炒飯
|$15.95
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$22.00
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • PHO
Pho Thai Son
1908 Guadalupe St, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Shrimp
|$12.00
Pho MPH - Triangle
4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin
|121. Shrimp Fried Rice
|$14.95
Qi Austin Restaurant
835 West 6th Street, Austin
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$24.00
|L- Shrimp Fried Rice
|$18.00
Pho Thai Son
3601 W. WIlliam Cannon Dr. #250, Austin
|Vietnamese Fried Rice Shrimp
|$12.00
Kasian Boil
13717 BURNET RD STE 250, AUSTIN
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.00
