Mac and cheese in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

PICCO

513 Tremont Street, Boston

Avg 4 (1225 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
½ Mac & Cheese$8.00
Mac & Cheese$14.00
cheddar, gruyere, provolone & gorgonzola
Mac & Cheese (Tray)$50.00
serves 8-10 people when served as a side dish
More about PICCO
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen image

 

Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen

581 Washington Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$21.00
cripsy chicken, house buffalo sauce, garlic bread crumbs
More about Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
Penguin Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Penguin Pizza

735 Huntington Ave, Boston

Avg 4.9 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Mac & Cheese$13.00
More about Penguin Pizza
Stats Bar and Grille image

 

Stats Bar and Grille

77 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buff Chix Mac N' Cheese$16.00
Mac N' Cheese$12.00
Mac N' Cheese Fritters$10.00
creamy buffalo sauce
More about Stats Bar and Grille
Causeway Restaurant & Bar image

 

Causeway Restaurant & Bar

65 Causeway Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Of Mac And Cheese$8.00
Mac and cheese fries$14.00
Deep fried, drizzled with hot honey. Served with queso dip
More about Causeway Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five Horses Tavern

535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2263 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
Side Mac & Cheese$8.00
More about Five Horses Tavern
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Trident Booksellers & Cafe

338 Newbury St, Boston

Avg 4.1 (5578 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac n' Cheese$12.50
Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce
More about Trident Booksellers & Cafe
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar image

 

Hunter's Kitchen & Bar

110 Dorchester St, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$18.00
More about Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
Sons of Boston image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sons of Boston

19 Union St, Boston

Avg 4.2 (439 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Baked four cheese macaroni topped with grated Parmesan
More about Sons of Boston
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio image

 

Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio

2 Oliver Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese Pizza$22.00
More about Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
The Tip Tap Room image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Tip Tap Room

138 Cambridge Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (797 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE$10.00
BACON MAC & CHEESE$20.00
More about The Tip Tap Room
Item pic

SEAFOOD

The Barking Crab

88 Sleeper St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (4308 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Mac & Cheese*$34.00
home-made cheese sauce, lobster meat & ritz crackers
More about The Barking Crab
South End Buttery image

SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South End Buttery

312 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.5 (5906 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kid's Mac & Cheese$10.00
with garlic-herb panko topping
Tail & Claw Lobster Mac & Cheese$29.00
lumache noodles, garlic panko breadcrumbs, fresh maine lobster
More about South End Buttery
Item pic

 

Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar

1310 Boylston Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Gnocchi "Mac & Cheese"$14.00
Homemade potato gnocchi baked in a cream sauce and topped with melted fontina & pecorino.
More about Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
Banner pic

 

American Provisions Dorchester

1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AP Mac N Cheese$9.99
More about American Provisions Dorchester
Back Deck image

 

Back Deck

2 West St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$12.00
More about Back Deck
Baked Mac&Cheese image

 

Lower Mills Tavern

2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Mac&Cheese$8.00
Kids Mac&Cheese$7.00
More about Lower Mills Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Side Chick

692 Columbia Road, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese
More about Side Chick
Boston Burger Company image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Boston Burger Company

1100 Boylston st, boston

Avg 4.4 (6189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.50
with one side and drink
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
More about Boston Burger Company
Mac & Cheese image

 

Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen

604 Columbus Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
224 Boston Street image

FRENCH FRIES

224 Boston Street

224 Boston St, Boston

Avg 4.9 (201 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Mac N Cheese$27.00
four cheese sauce, herb breadcrumbs, jus
More about 224 Boston Street
Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Seaport

343 Congress Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pimento Mac & Cheese$4.00
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
More about The Smoke Shop - Seaport
Buttermilk & Bourbon image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Buttermilk & Bourbon

160 commonwealth ave., Boston

Avg 4.6 (2141 reviews)
Takeout
3 Cheese Mac & Cheese$14.00
3 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE, GEMELLI PASTA, 120-HOUR HONEY BAKED HAM, PANKO CRUST
More about Buttermilk & Bourbon
Consumer pic

 

Teddy's on the Hill

9 Bowdoin St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac n’ Cheese$12.00
Three cheese rigatoni
More about Teddy's on the Hill
Regular Mac & Cheese. image

 

Murl's Kitchen

143 Washington St, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese$7.00
Regular Mac & Cheese.$6.00
Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese.$7.00
More about Murl's Kitchen
Item pic

 

Fresh Food Generation

185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mac N' Cheese (side)$5.00
Vermont Baked Mac N' Cheese$12.00
A tribute to our New England dairy farmers. Made with Vermont cheddar and parmesan and baked with a bread crusted top.
More about Fresh Food Generation
Item pic

 

Cafe Landwer - Boylston

653 Boylston St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Mac & Cheese$9.00
Pasta with Classic Cheese & Cream Sauce, Served with Vegetables
More about Cafe Landwer - Boylston
Mac & Cheese - 1/2 Pint image

BBQ

Sweet Cheeks Q

1381 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 3.6 (2238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese - 1/2 Pint$6.00
Mac & Cheese - Pint$10.00
More about Sweet Cheeks Q
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma image

 

The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma

35 Stanhope St., Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TINY MAC & CHEESE
Tiny mac & cheese with VT cheddar sauce & cavatappi pasta.
More about The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
Item pic

 

The Boston Sail Loft

80 Atlantic Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Mac & Cheese$26.95
A blend of cheeses for our homemade macaroni and cheese, baked with fresh lobster meat. Served with a small garden salad
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.95
More about The Boston Sail Loft

