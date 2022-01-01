Mac and cheese in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
PICCO
513 Tremont Street, Boston
|½ Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
cheddar, gruyere, provolone & gorgonzola
|Mac & Cheese (Tray)
|$50.00
serves 8-10 people when served as a side dish
Sip Wine Bar and Kitchen
581 Washington Street, Boston
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$21.00
cripsy chicken, house buffalo sauce, garlic bread crumbs
WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Penguin Pizza
735 Huntington Ave, Boston
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
Stats Bar and Grille
77 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Buff Chix Mac N' Cheese
|$16.00
|Mac N' Cheese
|$12.00
|Mac N' Cheese Fritters
|$10.00
creamy buffalo sauce
Causeway Restaurant & Bar
65 Causeway Street, Boston
|Cup Of Mac And Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac and cheese fries
|$14.00
Deep fried, drizzled with hot honey. Served with queso dip
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five Horses Tavern
535 COLUMBUS AVE, Boston
|Mac & Cheese
|$17.00
Add: Grilled chicken ($5), fried chicken ($5), pulled pork ($5), pork belly ($4), bacon ($4), spinach ($3)
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
SANDWICHES
Trident Booksellers & Cafe
338 Newbury St, Boston
|Mac n' Cheese
|$12.50
Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce
Hunter's Kitchen & Bar
110 Dorchester St, South Boston
|Mac & Cheese
|$18.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sons of Boston
19 Union St, Boston
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Baked four cheese macaroni topped with grated Parmesan
Lily's Bar - Pizza - Patio
2 Oliver Street, Boston
|Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$22.00
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Tip Tap Room
138 Cambridge Street, Boston
|KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
|$10.00
|BACON MAC & CHEESE
|$20.00
SEAFOOD
The Barking Crab
88 Sleeper St, Boston
|Lobster Mac & Cheese*
|$34.00
home-made cheese sauce, lobster meat & ritz crackers
SMOKED SALMON • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South End Buttery
312 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
with garlic-herb panko topping
|Tail & Claw Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$29.00
lumache noodles, garlic panko breadcrumbs, fresh maine lobster
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
1310 Boylston Street, Boston
|Baked Gnocchi "Mac & Cheese"
|$14.00
Homemade potato gnocchi baked in a cream sauce and topped with melted fontina & pecorino.
American Provisions Dorchester
1971 Dorchester Avenue, Boston
|AP Mac N Cheese
|$9.99
Lower Mills Tavern
2269 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Baked Mac&Cheese
|$8.00
|Kids Mac&Cheese
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Boston Burger Company
1100 Boylston st, boston
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
with one side and drink
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Egg Rolls
|$11.00
with BBQ-Ranch
Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen
604 Columbus Ave, Boston
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
224 Boston Street
224 Boston St, Boston
|Short Mac N Cheese
|$27.00
four cheese sauce, herb breadcrumbs, jus
The Smoke Shop - Seaport
343 Congress Street, Boston
|Pimento Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Buttermilk & Bourbon
160 commonwealth ave., Boston
|3 Cheese Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
3 CHEESE MAC & CHEESE, GEMELLI PASTA, 120-HOUR HONEY BAKED HAM, PANKO CRUST
Teddy's on the Hill
9 Bowdoin St, Boston
|Mac n’ Cheese
|$12.00
Three cheese rigatoni
Murl's Kitchen
143 Washington St, Dorchester
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
|Regular Mac & Cheese.
|$6.00
|Jerk Chicken Mac & Cheese.
|$7.00
Fresh Food Generation
185 Talbot Ave, Dorchester
|Mac N' Cheese (side)
|$5.00
|Vermont Baked Mac N' Cheese
|$12.00
A tribute to our New England dairy farmers. Made with Vermont cheddar and parmesan and baked with a bread crusted top.
Cafe Landwer - Boylston
653 Boylston St, Boston
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Pasta with Classic Cheese & Cream Sauce, Served with Vegetables
BBQ
Sweet Cheeks Q
1381 Boylston St, Boston
|Mac & Cheese - 1/2 Pint
|$6.00
|Mac & Cheese - Pint
|$10.00
The Friendly Toast - Back Bay, Ma
35 Stanhope St., Boston
|TINY MAC & CHEESE
Tiny mac & cheese with VT cheddar sauce & cavatappi pasta.
- 2
