Scallops in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve scallops
The Chefs Table Houston
110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops
|$21.00
OPORTO fooding house & wine
125 West Gray, Houston
|*Scallop Farrotto
|$17.00
seared U10 scallops/ cauliflower/ caraway/ turmeric root/ peas/ farro 'risotto'
*Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
SUSHI
Kanau Sushi
2850 Fannin St, Houston
|Scallop Meet Sake Roll
|$18.00
Salmon, cucumber, topped with torched Japanese scallop, avocado lime puree, tobiko
FIG & OLIVE Houston
5115 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Sea Scallops
|$38.00
Paella Risotto Cake, Crispy Asparagus, Chorizo, Crustacean Diable Sauce.