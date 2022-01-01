Scallops in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve scallops

The Chefs Table Houston image

 

The Chefs Table Houston

110 Vintage Park Blvd, Building J suite P, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$21.00
More about The Chefs Table Houston
OPORTO fooding house & wine image

 

OPORTO fooding house & wine

125 West Gray, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
*Scallop Farrotto$17.00
seared U10 scallops/ cauliflower/ caraway/ turmeric root/ peas/ farro 'risotto'
*Please note that consuming raw or rare cooked foods may result in food borne illness.
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine
Item pic

SUSHI

Kanau Sushi

2850 Fannin St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Meet Sake Roll$18.00
Salmon, cucumber, topped with torched Japanese scallop, avocado lime puree, tobiko
More about Kanau Sushi
FIG & OLIVE Houston image

 

FIG & OLIVE Houston

5115 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sea Scallops$38.00
Paella Risotto Cake, Crispy Asparagus, Chorizo, Crustacean Diable Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE Houston
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat - HTX

4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scalloped Potatoes$20.00
More about Bosscat - HTX

