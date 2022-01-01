Philadelphia breakfast spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Philadelphia

Pretty Girls Cook image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Make'Em Shout Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Brussels, brown butter, goat cheese, candied pecans, Beef bacon.
No Slacking on Ya Mac'N$24.00
Shredded BBQ Beef Short Ribs, Sweet Potato Purée, Mac & Cheese.
Whitney Wings$12.00
Seasoned Wing w/ your choice of sauce.
PGC
Thai Chili
BBQ
Mild Buffalo
Naked
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Empanadas$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
Vegan Empanads$6.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce
Turkey Burger$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
FLANNEL image

SANDWICHES

FLANNEL

1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER BOWL$15.00
fries, sausage gravy, pimento cheese, onions, bacon, 2 sunny up eggs
BYO SANDWICH$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
WING BOWL$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
More about FLANNEL
Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
Potato Mess$11.00
Eggs & Cheddar Scrambled with Homrefries, Scallions, Garlic Hot Sauce
South of the Border$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Buns$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
Marilyn's Fried Chicken$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
More about Bud & Marilyn's
South Philadelphia Tap Room image

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered Pollock, Yukon Gold wedges, tartar sauce, malt vinegar. Sub fries or side salad
Mac & Cheese$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
East Falls$16.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
Veggie Burger$15.00
bulgur | mushroom | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | avocado | salsa | bibb | on onion-poppyseed brioche
Germantown$17.00
sharp cheddar | nitrate-free bacon | beer-battered onions | spicy bbq-ketchup
More about LeBus Bistro
SouthSide image

 

SouthSide

1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
Fried Carolina Catfish TG$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
Famous Turkey Wings TG$17.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
More about SouthSide
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
More about Silk City Diner
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$15.00
L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
Sabrina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Side Bacon$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
Side Turkey Bacon$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Middle Child image

 

Middle Child

248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phoagie (Vegan)$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
So Long Sal!$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
The Surfer$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
More about Middle Child
Lucha Cartel image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanadas (2)$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
Chicken Burrito$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
Chicken (breast) Taco$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Lucha Cartel
Mimi's Cafe & Market image

 

Mimi's Cafe & Market

186 E Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Sandwich$11.00
Chili 12oz$8.00
San Pellegrino$3.00
More about Mimi's Cafe & Market
Bourbon & Branch image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bourbon & Branch

705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1040 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
Fries$5.00
Vegan
Smash Burger$6.00
Served with Lettuce, Zayda's Pickles, and Cooper Sharp Cheese on a Big Marty's Seeded Potato Bun.
More about Bourbon & Branch
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro image

GRILL • CHICKEN

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (2086 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Naan$3.00
Vegetarian.
Garlic Naan with Herbs$4.00
Vegetarian.
Paneer Palak (GF)$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Spinach / Dill / Garam Masala / Ginger
More about Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations image

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.99
Hand crafted and perfected by our Baristas
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
Box of Breakfast$10.99
Your Choice of meat, your choice of Waffles, Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs and Tater Tots
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
Housemade Bagel$3.00
plain or everything
Breakfast Taco$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Molly Malloy's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Molly Malloy's

1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Challah French Toast$9.00
vanilla cinnamon challah french toast, fruit, maple syrup (vegetarian)
Egg & Cheese Biscuit$7.00
scrambled eggs, cooper sharp cheese, charred scallion aioli, homemade biscuit (vegetarian)
Farmer's Platter$11.00
eggs (scrambled or sunnyside), breakfast meat (bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage), crispy potatoes, house-made biscuit, seasonal jam
More about Molly Malloy's
Rouge image

FRENCH FRIES

Rouge

205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1745 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
Chicken Schnitzel$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
Roasted Chicken$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus
More about Rouge
Fitz and Starts image

 

Fitz and Starts

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$16.00
grass-fed patty, “special sauce,” local cheddar, lettuce, dill pickles, onions on a seeded potato roll, side of fries, salad, or cup of potato leek soup
Morning Bun$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise
More about Fitz and Starts
Sabrina's Cafe image

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pancakes, Full Stack$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Shrimp and Grits$16.99
Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.
Side Turkey Bacon$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Fiore image

 

Fiore

757 S Front St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
the "Saltie"$9.00
Soft Scrambled eggs and whipped ricotta on toasted housemade focaccia
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast on a housemade milk bun with pickles, fresh dill & calabrian chili aioli .
BEC$11.00
Bacon scrambled into eggs and melted cheddar cheese with caramelized onions on a housemade sesame seeded milk bun
More about Fiore
Greg's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Greg's Kitchen

4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (513 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Greg's Kitchen
The Gold Standard Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Gold Standard Cafe

4800 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1676 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Gold Standard Cafe
Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe image

 

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Penn

3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Turkey Club$12.25
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
More about Spread Bagelry - Penn
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - 2401

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Bagel with Butter & Jam$4.50
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
More about Spread Bagelry - 2401
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
Americano$3.25
More about Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SALADS

Radicchio Cafe

402 WOOD ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
More about Radicchio Cafe

