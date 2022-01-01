Philadelphia breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Philadelphia
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Make'Em Shout Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Brussels, brown butter, goat cheese, candied pecans, Beef bacon.
|No Slacking on Ya Mac'N
|$24.00
Shredded BBQ Beef Short Ribs, Sweet Potato Purée, Mac & Cheese.
|Whitney Wings
|$12.00
Seasoned Wing w/ your choice of sauce.
PGC
Thai Chili
BBQ
Mild Buffalo
Naked
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Beef Empanadas
|$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
|Vegan Empanads
|$6.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
SANDWICHES
FLANNEL
1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|HANGOVER BOWL
|$15.00
fries, sausage gravy, pimento cheese, onions, bacon, 2 sunny up eggs
|BYO SANDWICH
|$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
|WING BOWL
|$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
|Potato Mess
|$11.00
Eggs & Cheddar Scrambled with Homrefries, Scallions, Garlic Hot Sauce
|South of the Border
|$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Nashville Hot Chicken Buns
|$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
|Marilyn's Fried Chicken
|$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
|Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast
|$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Burger
|$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Beer battered Pollock, Yukon Gold wedges, tartar sauce, malt vinegar. Sub fries or side salad
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|East Falls
|$16.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
bulgur | mushroom | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | avocado | salsa | bibb | on onion-poppyseed brioche
|Germantown
|$17.00
sharp cheddar | nitrate-free bacon | beer-battered onions | spicy bbq-ketchup
SouthSide
1410 Mount Vernon St, Philadelphia
|Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG
|$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
|Fried Carolina Catfish TG
|$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions please.
|Famous Turkey Wings TG
|$17.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and mashed sweet potatoes. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
|Kabayaki Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia
|10 Wings
|$15.00
|L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
|Side Bacon
|$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
|Side Turkey Bacon
|$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
Middle Child
248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia
|Phoagie (Vegan)
|$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
|So Long Sal!
|$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
|The Surfer
|$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Empanadas (2)
|$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
|Chicken (breast) Taco
|$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
Mimi's Cafe & Market
186 E Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia
|Caprese Sandwich
|$11.00
|Chili 12oz
|$8.00
|San Pellegrino
|$3.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bourbon & Branch
705 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Hand breaded fried chicken tenders, with lettuce, zayda's pickles and ranch served on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun.
|Fries
|$5.00
Vegan
|Smash Burger
|$6.00
Served with Lettuce, Zayda's Pickles, and Cooper Sharp Cheese on a Big Marty's Seeded Potato Bun.
GRILL • CHICKEN
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
1920 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Naan
|$3.00
Vegetarian.
|Garlic Naan with Herbs
|$4.00
Vegetarian.
|Paneer Palak (GF)
|$18.00
(With Complementary Saffron Basmati Rice)
Cottage Cheese / Spinach / Dill / Garam Masala / Ginger
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Latte
|$3.99
Hand crafted and perfected by our Baristas
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
|Box of Breakfast
|$10.99
Your Choice of meat, your choice of Waffles, Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs and Tater Tots
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
|Housemade Bagel
|$3.00
plain or everything
|Breakfast Taco
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Molly Malloy's
1136 Arch Street, Unit 467 Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
|Challah French Toast
|$9.00
vanilla cinnamon challah french toast, fruit, maple syrup (vegetarian)
|Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
scrambled eggs, cooper sharp cheese, charred scallion aioli, homemade biscuit (vegetarian)
|Farmer's Platter
|$11.00
eggs (scrambled or sunnyside), breakfast meat (bacon, turkey bacon, or sausage), crispy potatoes, house-made biscuit, seasonal jam
FRENCH FRIES
Rouge
205 S 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Not your everyday Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
chicken breast . smashed avocado . lime . shallots . gruyere . fried egg . spicy mayo . brioche
pommes frites
|Chicken Schnitzel
|$26.00
braised red cabbage . mashed potatoes
|Roasted Chicken
|$24.00
potato puree . garlic spinach . natural jus
Fitz and Starts
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
grass-fed patty, “special sauce,” local cheddar, lettuce, dill pickles, onions on a seeded potato roll, side of fries, salad, or cup of potato leek soup
|Morning Bun
|$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
house-made english muffin, fried egg, local cheddar, and dijonnaise
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Pancakes, Full Stack
|$8.99
Topped with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.99
Shrimp, garlic, onion, pico de gallo and bacon served over pepper jack cheesy grits, topped with scallions.
|Side Turkey Bacon
|$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
Fiore
757 S Front St, Philadelphia
|the "Saltie"
|$9.00
Soft Scrambled eggs and whipped ricotta on toasted housemade focaccia
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast on a housemade milk bun with pickles, fresh dill & calabrian chili aioli .
|BEC
|$11.00
Bacon scrambled into eggs and melted cheddar cheese with caramelized onions on a housemade sesame seeded milk bun
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Gold Standard Cafe
4800 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia
Spread Bagelry - Penn
3602 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Turkey Club
|$12.25
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
Spread Bagelry - 2401
2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Bagel with Butter & Jam
|$4.50
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
|Americano
|$3.25
- 2