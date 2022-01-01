Chicken soup in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken soup
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
topped with monterey jack cheese & crispy tortilla strips
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup
|$3.49
Cup or Bowl
Chick's
1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chicken Soup
|$7.00
orzo pasta, roast chicken, lemon, oregano
Caribbean Feast Cuisine
1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN SOUP
|$5.00
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Chicken Lemongrass Soup
|$11.75
MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
DIM SUM
Bing Bing Dim Sum
1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup
|$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.99
topped with monterey jack cheese & crispy tortilla strips
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.00
guajillo broth, charred tomato, avocado, lime crema, tortilla strips
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Chicken Lemongrass Soup
|$11.75
MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Sabrina's Cafe
227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia
|Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup
|$3.49
Cup or Bowl
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Large Chicken Soup
|$8.00
Hearty Jamaican Chicken Soup
|XL Chicken Soup
|$12.00
Hearty Jamaican Chicken Soup