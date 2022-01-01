Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken soup

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
topped with monterey jack cheese & crispy tortilla strips
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
roasted chicken, egg noodle, herbs
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
Chick's image

 

Chick's

1807 Washington Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Soup$7.00
orzo pasta, roast chicken, lemon, oregano
Consumer pic

 

Caribbean Feast Cuisine

1338 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SOUP$5.00
Chicken Lemongrass Soup image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lemongrass Soup$11.75
MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup image

DIM SUM

Bing Bing Dim Sum

1648 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (2550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jewish Chicken Wonton Noodle Soup$19.00
bubbie's crepe, dill, thin egg noodle
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.99
topped with monterey jack cheese & crispy tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.00
guajillo broth, charred tomato, avocado, lime crema, tortilla strips
Chicken Lemongrass Soup image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Lemongrass Soup$11.75
MI GA HUE - Chicken, egg noodles, lemongrass broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Item pic

 

Sabrina's Cafe

227 North 34th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mum Mum's Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
Cup or Bowl
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chicken Soup$8.00
Hearty Jamaican Chicken Soup
XL Chicken Soup$12.00
Hearty Jamaican Chicken Soup
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Rice Soup$4.50
Soups freshly made on premises 12oz bowl
