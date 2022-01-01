Egg rolls in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve egg rolls

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$7.00
(2)large spring rolls filled with thin sliced rib eye meat, American cheese and served with a smooth chipotle dipping sauce

Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Pork Roll, Two Eggs and American Cheese
|$5.49
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Homemade egg rolls, thousand island dip
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
|$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over ranch dressing and topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over sriracha ketchup and topped with cherry pepper relish.
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$13.00
Certified Angus steak, grilled onions, cooper sharp, provolone, pepper relish, ketchup
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$9.00
With spicy ketchup.
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Hand cut and grilled in-store, Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast, Croissant or Waffle

Rowhome Coffee
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
|Pork Roll Egg and Cheese
|$10.00
2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Taylor Pork Roll, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over sriracha ketchup and topped with cherry pepper relish.

Brandywine Pizza
532 N 15th St, Philadelphia
|Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.
|$6.50