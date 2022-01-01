Egg rolls in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve egg rolls

d2a3a9ee-7582-47b7-8686-a470131464c2 image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$7.00
(2)large spring rolls filled with thin sliced rib eye meat, American cheese and served with a smooth chipotle dipping sauce
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Roll, Two Eggs and American Cheese$5.49
More about Deli at Dwell
Con Murphy's Irish Pub image

 

Con Murphy's Irish Pub

1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
Homemade egg rolls, thousand island dip
More about Con Murphy's Irish Pub
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over ranch dressing and topped with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over sriracha ketchup and topped with cherry pepper relish.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$13.00
Certified Angus steak, grilled onions, cooper sharp, provolone, pepper relish, ketchup
More about Silk City Diner
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$9.00
With spicy ketchup.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Item pic

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Hand cut and grilled in-store, Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast, Croissant or Waffle
More about HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese$10.00
2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Taylor Pork Roll, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
More about Rowhome Coffee
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$12.99
House made with sauteed onions & american cheese. Served over sriracha ketchup and topped with cherry pepper relish.
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Brandywine Pizza image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Brandywine Pizza

532 N 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.$6.50
More about Brandywine Pizza
Item pic

 

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg and Cheddar on Seeded Challah Roll$6.50
More about High Street Provisions

