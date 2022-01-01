Quesadillas in Saint Louis

Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla image

 

Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)

9900 Manchester Road, Glendale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
More about Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

12366 Olive Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Memphis Quesadilla$12.49
Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, and red onions with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla.
Cancun Quesadilla$13.99
Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.
Chips & Queso$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican image

 

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican

10312 Manchester Road, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blazed Wings$13.95
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
Garlic Cheese Knots$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
Tinga (Chicken) Burrito$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla image

 

Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican

9900 Manchester, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
More about Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
Amigos Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, marinated guajillo chicken, roasted sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Mexican Four Cheese Quesadilla$11.99
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Chihuahua, & Queso Fresco cheeses. Served with shredded lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.
More about Amigos Cantina
Top Shelf Quesadilla image

 

Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.50
Flour Tortilla filled with Jack & Cheddar cheese, grilled and served in wedges with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and jalapenos.
Top Shelf Quesadilla$12.00
Flour Tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese sautéed bell peppers and onions. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream Vegetarian style with corn and black bans.
Swap Corn & Black Bean Salsa for your choice of protein.
More about Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
Global Quesadilla Company image

 

Global Quesadilla Company

4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Texas Quesadilla$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
St. Louis Quesadilla$12.49
Like Pizza but better. Our parmesan tomato sauce spread on a flour tortilla with pepperoni, Italian sausage, provel & mozzarella. Sooo gooood.
Santa Fe Quesadilla$12.49
Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, bacon, pico de gallo with cheddar and Monterey jack, served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Global Quesadilla Company
Restaurant banner

TACOS

Taco Circus

4940 southwest ave, st louis

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$8.00
Biggest Quesadillas in Town!
More about Taco Circus
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch
Shack Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Shack Breakfast & Lunch

14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 EGGS$3.00
Made your way
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
WHY THE FRENCH HATES US$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy
More about Shack Breakfast & Lunch

