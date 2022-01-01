Quesadillas in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve quesadillas
Pi Rico (ARCHIVE)
9900 Manchester Road, Glendale
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$9.95
chicken tinga, charred corn, avotierra salsa, fundido cheese, cilantro, crema.
Global Quesadilla Company
12366 Olive Blvd, St. Louis
|Memphis Quesadilla
|$12.49
Sweet BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, and red onions with cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on a flour tortilla.
|Cancun Quesadilla
|$13.99
Like fajitas, except different. Your choice of chicken or steak, red and green pepper, pico de gallo, cheddar and Monterey jack, drizzled with our fajita sauce. Served with salsa, sour cream and guac.
|Chips & Queso
|$5.99
Made fresh every 12 hours, using cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella, provel and our secret house blended cheese with the right amount of kick and ooozieness.
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Blazed Wings
|$13.95
dry rubbed, oven-baked, seasoned carrots, yogurt cucumber dressing
|Garlic Cheese Knots
|$7.95
mozz cheese wrapped in our signature deep dish dough - baked to perfection. brushed with garlic oil & served with a side of marinara.
|Tinga (Chicken) Burrito
|$10.95
chicken tinga, mexican rice, refried beans, fundido cheese, avotierra salsa, crema.
Pi Pizzeria & Rico Mexican
9900 Manchester, St Louis
|Tinga (Chicken) Quesadilla
|$10.95
chicken tinga, and fundido cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with guac, pico, crema & cilantro.
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, & Chihuahua cheeses, marinated guajillo chicken, roasted sweet red peppers, caramelized onions, & diced tomatoes. Served with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
|Mexican Four Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.99
Flour tortilla grilled with a blend of Monterey Jack, Cheddar, Chihuahua, & Queso Fresco cheeses. Served with shredded lettuce pico de gallo, sour cream, & our homemade guacamole.
Add pickled or fresh jalapenos + .99
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
Accompanied with lettuce & sour cream.
Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
9748 Manchester Rd., Rock Hill
|Quesadilla
|$9.50
Flour Tortilla filled with Jack & Cheddar cheese, grilled and served in wedges with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and jalapenos.
|Top Shelf Quesadilla
|$12.00
Flour Tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese sautéed bell peppers and onions. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream Vegetarian style with corn and black bans.
Swap Corn & Black Bean Salsa for your choice of protein.
Global Quesadilla Company
4497 Forest Park Av, St. Louis
|Texas Quesadilla
|$12.49
Smoky sweet BBQ sauce, red onions, grilled chicken, thick cut bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack on a flour tortilla.
|St. Louis Quesadilla
|$12.49
Like Pizza but better. Our parmesan tomato sauce spread on a flour tortilla with pepperoni, Italian sausage, provel & mozzarella. Sooo gooood.
|Santa Fe Quesadilla
|$12.49
Grilled chicken, fire roasted corn and black beans, bacon, pico de gallo with cheddar and Monterey jack, served in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Taco Circus
4940 southwest ave, st louis
|Quesadilla
|$8.00
Biggest Quesadillas in Town!
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
13645 BIG BEND RD SUITE 101, ST LOUIS
|SWEET AVO-RITO BURRITO
|$11.49
Avocado, green & red peppers, sweet pot tots, egg whites & Cheddar cheese in a wheat tortilla
|IF TIM & BIEBS WENT TO PRISON
|$11.49
Fried chicken breast on a biscuit smothered in gravy, green onions, sharp cheddar cheese
|DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN
|$10.99
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
Shack Breakfast & Lunch
14810 CLAYTON RD, CHESTERFIELD
|2 EGGS
|$3.00
Made your way
|NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'
|$10.49
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
|WHY THE FRENCH HATES US
|$11.99
Toasted Croissant stuffed w/ 2 sausage links, scrambled eggs, covered in SHACK gravy