Cuisine background

Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Mediterranean
Toast
  • /
  • Mediterranean

Top Mediterranean restaurants

If you've never had Mediterranean food, you're literally in for a world of flavors and aromas from dozens of different cultures. In other words, Mediterranean food is a must-try for the adventurous foodie, especially if you prefer ingredients like grapes, olive oil, and hummus.

Overall, the Mediterranean fare is eclectic, light, and goes great with red or white wine. Although red and white meats do find their way to the dinner table, baked seafood is a popular protein source in addition to nuts and seeds. Wheat also features in many recipes along with an impressive variety of spices like fennel, marjoram, coriander, cloves, and lavender. Floral, herbaceous ingredients like these usually aren't found in Western cuisine, but they're standard in Mediterranean cooking.

If you're in the mood for something different, a few must-try appetizers include red pepper dip with feta, Keftethakia, eggplant tarts, falafel, or a Fattoush salad. Entree-wise, you have to try the classics like Moroccan vegetable tagine, lamb gyros, or baba Ghanouj, to name a few.

Los Angeles's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Olive Pit image

 

Olive Pit

240 S. Brea Blvd Suite 101, Brea, CA 92821, Brea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Olive Pit
Hummus House image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Hummus House

12211 Hawthorne Blvd, Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (1526 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hummus House
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

A.O.C

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about A.O.C

Boston's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
La Bodega -by salts image

 

La Bodega -by salts

21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about La Bodega -by salts
ILONA image

 

ILONA

783 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about ILONA
Kabob Grill & Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Kabob Grill & Pizzeria

390 Cambridge St, Burlington

Avg 4.3 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kabob Grill & Pizzeria

Washington, D.C.'s best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
La Prensa Tacos & Tapas image

TACOS • TAPAS

La Prensa Tacos & Tapas

21305 Windmill Parc Dr, Sterling

Avg 4.6 (98 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about La Prensa Tacos & Tapas
Little Sesame - Golden Triangle image

 

Little Sesame - Golden Triangle

1828 L St NW, Washington

Avg 4.8 (580 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Little Sesame - Golden Triangle
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Guardado's Restaurant

Miami's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Costa Med image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Costa Med

260 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne

Avg 4.8 (270 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Costa Med
SUGARCANE raw bar grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SUGARCANE raw bar grill

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (6245 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about SUGARCANE raw bar grill
La Latina image

TAPAS

La Latina

3509 NE 2nd Ave, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about La Latina

Austin's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX image

 

Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX

1803 W 2nd St, Taylor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Buckalew BBQ - Taylor, TX
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah image

 

Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah

534 E Oltorf St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
G-Bob's Grill image

 

G-Bob's Grill

4749 E . Ben White blvd ., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about G-Bob's Grill

San Diego's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan image

 

Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan

1985 National Ave, #1131, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
Wokou Ramen - PB image

 

Wokou Ramen - PB

3801 Ingraham St, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Wokou Ramen - PB
Whisknladle Hospitality image

 

Whisknladle Hospitality

9645 Scranton Road, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Whisknladle Hospitality

Baltimore's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
LunaZul image

 

LunaZul

841 S Main St Suite E, Hampstead

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about LunaZul
Prinos Mediterranean Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Prinos Mediterranean Grill

7690 Dorchester Blvd, Hanover

Avg 4.2 (394 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Prinos Mediterranean Grill
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood

Denver's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Roots Restaurant image

 

Roots Restaurant

1200 Miramonte St, Broomfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Roots Restaurant
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar image

 

Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar

1700 Platte St #140, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar
Safta image

 

Safta

3300 Brighton Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Safta

Cleveland's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5 W. College St, Oberlin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Boaz Fresh Lebanese image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Boaz Fresh Lebanese

2549 Lorain Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Boaz Fresh Lebanese
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill image

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

21605 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River

Avg 4.7 (425 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

Providence's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Christopher's Kitchen and Bar image

 

Christopher's Kitchen and Bar

2 South Main St, Woonsocket

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Christopher's Kitchen and Bar
Bar and Board image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Bar and Board

282 Thames st, Newport

Avg 4.4 (976 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bar and Board
Piemonte image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Piemonte

114 Doyle Ave, Providence

Avg 4.6 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Piemonte

Richmond's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Bar Solita image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bar Solita

123 W. Broad Street, Richmond

Avg 4.3 (728 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bar Solita
Sen Organic Small Plate image

TAPAS

Sen Organic Small Plate

2901 W Cary St, Richmond

Avg 5 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Sen Organic Small Plate
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image

 

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

200 S 10th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

Nashville's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kalamata's
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale image

 

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

1602 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
Santo image

 

Santo

3998 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Santo

New York's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Tavlin Tenafly image

 

Tavlin Tenafly

7 West railroad ave, Tenafly

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Tavlin Tenafly
Greek Xpress image

 

Greek Xpress

182 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Greek Xpress
Ikedo Ramen image

TAPAS • RAMEN

Ikedo Ramen

983 Port Washington Blvd, Port Washington

Avg 4.8 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Ikedo Ramen

Chicago's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
The Foxtail image

 

The Foxtail

5237 MAIN ST, DOWNERS GROVE

Avg 5 (1508 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Foxtail
Reza's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Reza's Restaurant

1557 Sherman Ave, Evanston

Avg 3 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Reza's Restaurant
Gia Mia - St Charles image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Gia Mia - St Charles

31 S 1st St, St Charles

Avg 4.4 (213 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gia Mia - St Charles

Philadelphia's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
rye byob image

TAPAS

rye byob

112 W State St, Media

Avg 5 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about rye byob
Nektar Wine Bar image

 

Nektar Wine Bar

8 west mechanic st, new hope

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Nektar Wine Bar
Olive Tree Cafe - Newark image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Olive Tree Cafe - Newark

13 Chestnut Hill Plz, Newark

Avg 4.6 (1263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Olive Tree Cafe - Newark

San Francisco's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Kiraku image

SEAFOOD • POKE • TAPAS

Kiraku

2566B Telegraph Ave, Berkeley

Avg 4.5 (1830 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kiraku
Kientz Hall image

 

Kientz Hall

625 San Anselmo Ave, San Anselmo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kientz Hall
Urban Ka-Re House image

CURRY • TAPAS • NOODLES

Urban Ka-Re House

3882 Fallon Road, Dublin

Avg 4 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Urban Ka-Re House

Houston's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
The Backyard Seabrook image

 

The Backyard Seabrook

1301 4th St., Seabrook

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Backyard Seabrook
The Gyro Guys - Spencer image

 

The Gyro Guys - Spencer

9901 Spencer Hwy, La Porte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Gyro Guys - Spencer
Gyro Republic image

 

Gyro Republic

4808 Water View Town Center Dr, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gyro Republic

Dallas's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
New York Eats image

WRAPS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Eats

604, B, Doug Russell Rd,, Arlington

Avg 4.4 (1885 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about New York Eats
New York Eats image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

New York Eats

1801 N Greenville Ave #100, Richardson

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about New York Eats
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites image

 

CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100, Flower Mound

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about CLINK Wine Bar + Bites

Atlanta's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
KARV Kitchen image

 

KARV Kitchen

5126 Peachtree Blvd 200B, Chamblee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about KARV Kitchen
Volare Bistro image

SANDWICHES

Volare Bistro

603 N Central Ave, Hapeville

Avg 4.6 (727 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Volare Bistro
The Select image

 

The Select

6405 Bluestone Rd, Sandy Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about The Select

Seattle's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna

7705 204th St NE, Arlington

Avg 4.2 (822 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kafé Neo Woodstone Taverna
Kafé Neo image

 

Kafé Neo

9730 State Ave, Marysville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Kafé Neo
Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine image

 

Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

19565 SR2, Monroe

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Bella Balduccis Mediterranean Cuisine

Minneapolis's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Pour Wine Bar and Bistro image

TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Pour Wine Bar and Bistro

12379 Champlin Dr, Champlin

Avg 4.5 (349 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pour Wine Bar and Bistro
Christos Greek Restaurant image

 

Christos Greek Restaurant

15600 MN-7, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Christos Greek Restaurant
Toma Mojo Grill image

 

Toma Mojo Grill

12977 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Toma Mojo Grill

Phoenix's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Pita Patio Grill image

HAMBURGERS

Pita Patio Grill

235 W Coolidge Ave, Coolidge

Avg 4.8 (497 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pita Patio Grill
Gyro Grill image

 

Gyro Grill

20987 North John Wayne Parkway, Maricopa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Gyro Grill
P83 image

 

P83

8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about P83

Detroit's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too image

 

Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too

34010 Gratiot Ave, Clinton Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille image

 

Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille

25148 Evergreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille
Pita Way image

 

Pita Way

33310 Plymouth Rd, Livonia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Pita Way

Tampa's best Mediterranean restaurants

See all
Wraps and Kabobs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Wraps and Kabobs

40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Wraps and Kabobs
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

515 central Ave., St. petersberg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Acropolis
Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

12319 State Rd 54, Odessa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Show popular itemsCaret
More about Hungry Greek
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston