Denver breakfast spots you'll love

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Frank to Table image

 

Frank to Table

225 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Dinner$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
Kid's Meal$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Del Mar by Rooted image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Vegan Poke Bowl$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
Dirty South Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
ViewHouse Ballpark image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

ViewHouse Ballpark

2015 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nuts & Berries$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
Nutella Dessert Pizza$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
Steuben's Uptown image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Steuben's Uptown

523 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (17566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
-Cheesesteak$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
-Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
-Fried Pickles$7.00
House-made pickles, Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online image

 

Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online

1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Szechaun Orange Chicken$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Park & Co image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park & Co

439 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.2 (2021 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cup Parm Truffle Fries$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
8 WIngs$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Works Fries$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
Bacon Social House - S Broadway image

 

Bacon Social House - S Broadway

2160 S. Broadway St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Miner's Breakfast$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Signature Bacon Flight$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
Postino 9CO image

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Half Panini + Half Salad$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Just Be Kitchen - Catering image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
Drip Coffee$20.00
Drip Coffee
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Teller's Taproom & Kitchen

1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood

Avg 4.4 (1195 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JCB$14.00
Grilled Fresh Jalapenos, Whipped Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Sauce
Wings
Served with Celery. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Whiskey$15.00
Bacon, Gorgonzola, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Housemade Steak Sauce with Leopald Bros. Colorado Whiskey.
The Saucy Noodle image

PIZZA • PASTA

The Saucy Noodle

727 S University Boulevard, Denver

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Rigatoni$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Spaghetti$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
Mamma’s Baked Lasagna$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
Stoney's Uptown Joint image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoney's Uptown Joint

1035 e 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (729 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Willy's 1 LB$18.00
9 Traditional Bone-In Wings
Chipotle Brussels$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Bacon, Cotija Cheese & a side of Chipotle Aioli
Willy's Small$8.00
5 Traditional Bone-In Wings
Frank & Roze Coffee Company image

SMOKED SALMON

Frank & Roze Coffee Company

4097 E 9th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Tea$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
Bhakti Chai Tea Latte$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Super Sammy$7.00
Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
All American$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
Build Your Own Crepe$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
Chef Zorba's Restaurant image

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Athenian Salad$11.95
crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, imported feta, kalamata olives, dolmathes, pepperoncini, hard boiled egg & greek red wine vinaigrette with warm pita bread
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
two freshly scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered with port green chili, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & sour cream with hash browns
Buttermilk Pancakes$6.25
three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter & syrup
Bacon Social House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
Classic Benedict$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Postino LoHi image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
The District Marketplace image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The District Marketplace

1320 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
District OG Burger$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
Mac & Cheese$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
Impossible Burger$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1610 16th St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
The Glenn image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Glenn

11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
JCB$14.25
Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Crema & a Whole Roasted Jalapeno.
Steak Sliders$9.75
Four Sliders of Tender Seared Steak, Havarti Cheese & Caramelized Onions.
Royal$15.25
American Cheese, Corned Beef, a Fried Egg, 1000 Island Dressing.
D Bar Denver image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

D Bar Denver

494 E 19th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2839 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Mac & Cheese$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
Pizza Salad Sandwich$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
Sliders$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
Waffle Brothers image

 

Waffle Brothers

700 East 1st Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle Breakfast Plate$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
Huffman (Two Waffles)$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
Rookie (One Waffle)$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Denver Skillet$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Cheese Burger$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Colorado Cool Aid 16oz$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
Just Be Kitchen image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brownie$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
Side Tortilla$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Standard$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Dozen Bagels$21.00
Postino Broadway image

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nine Iron Panini$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Office Pack (Serves 10-12)$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
OJ to Go, 12 cups$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
