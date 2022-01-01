Denver breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Denver
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Frank to Table
225 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Easter Dinner
|$165.00
Serves 4. Your choice of Prime Rib or Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon. Comes with Spinach Artichoke dip and chips, Freshly Baked Bread, Caesar Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Citrus Brussels Sprouts and an Easter Buttercream Cake
|Kid's Meal
|$10.00
Creamy Mac and Cheese and Chicken Tenders
|Half-Side of Lemon Herb Salmon
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
|Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke
|$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
|Vegan Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
|Dirty South Catfish Sandwich
|$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
ViewHouse Ballpark
2015 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nuts & Berries
|$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
|Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles
|$17.00
local organic chicken tenders, cornmeal belgian waffle, strawberry jalapeño glaze, a.d.laws bourbon maple syrup
|Nutella Dessert Pizza
|$8.00
freshly-baked nutella filled pizza dough, cinnamon sugar, caramel & chocolate drizzle, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, powered sugar
Steuben's Uptown
523 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|-Cheesesteak
|$12.84
Amoroso roll, chopped rib eye steak, house-made Bechamel, side of Giardiniera
|-Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts tossed in lemon olive oil , served with a side Green Goddess Sauce
|-Fried Pickles
|$7.00
House-made pickles, Steuben's chicken flour blend, served with Ranch
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Central Kitchen Online
1605 Wynkoop Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Szechaun Orange Chicken
|$18.95
Tempura fried chicken tossed in soy orange glaze with garlic, ginger, dried chilies, green onions and fresh orange slices. Served with steamed white rice and a sautéed Thai vegetable mixture.
|IPA Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$18.95
Three crispy fried IPA beer battered cod filets served with Napa coleslaw, hand-cut fries and Lemon Caper Tarter sauce.
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.95
Spicy fried jalapeño buttermilk chicken served on a grilled ciabatta bun spread with chipotle aioli and served on a bed of Napa slaw mixed with Sweet Chipotle dressing and dill pickle chips.
Park & Co
439 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Cup Parm Truffle Fries
|$3.75
Truffle oil and Parmesan Cheese
|8 WIngs
|$10.25
Classic Bone-In wings served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Works Fries
|$7.50
Basket of French fries, bacon, ranch, cheese sauce, scallions
Bacon Social House - S Broadway
2160 S. Broadway St., Denver
|Popular items
|Miner's Breakfast
|$14.95
two eggs, applewood bacon,
plain pancake, with choice of side
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
|Signature Bacon Flight
|$10.25
Six strips of bacon featuring the following flavors: APPLEWOOD + BBQ + CANDIED +CHILI LIME + FRENCH TOAST + FEATURED
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Half Panini + Half Salad
|$13.50
Half of any panini and a half salad of your choice.
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
|Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
|Drip Coffee
|$20.00
Drip Coffee
Teller's Taproom & Kitchen
1990 Youngfield St, Lakewood
|Popular items
|JCB
|$14.00
Grilled Fresh Jalapenos, Whipped Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Crisp Bacon & Chipotle Sauce
|Wings
Served with Celery. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
|Whiskey
|$15.00
Bacon, Gorgonzola, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Housemade Steak Sauce with Leopald Bros. Colorado Whiskey.
The Saucy Noodle
727 S University Boulevard, Denver
|Popular items
|Baked Rigatoni
|$12.00
Rigatoni baked with mozzarella cheese in your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Spaghetti
|$10.00
Spaghetti served with your choice of any of our homemade red sauces. House red, vegetarian garlic marinara or spicy arrabbiata. Choice of meatball, sausage, chicken or meat sauce.
|Mamma’s Baked Lasagna
|$21.00
Italian sausage and ground beef layered in pasta with Mamma’s secret blend of cheese and spice.
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 e 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Willy's 1 LB
|$18.00
9 Traditional Bone-In Wings
|Chipotle Brussels
|$6.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts topped with Bacon, Cotija Cheese & a side of Chipotle Aioli
|Willy's Small
|$8.00
5 Traditional Bone-In Wings
Frank & Roze Coffee Company
4097 E 9th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Hot Tea
|$2.75
Selection of Hot Teakoe Teas
|Bhakti Chai Tea Latte
|$2.75
Bhakti Chai paired with steamed milk of your choice.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$7.50
Irish shoulder bacon, farm egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, tomato jam on a toasted brioche bun
The French Press
7323 W Alaska Dr, Lakewood
|Popular items
|Breakfast Super Sammy
|$7.00
Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
|All American
|$8.50
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$3.25
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|Athenian Salad
|$11.95
crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, imported feta, kalamata olives, dolmathes, pepperoncini, hard boiled egg & greek red wine vinaigrette with warm pita bread
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
two freshly scrambled eggs wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered with port green chili, lettuce, cheese, tomatoes & sour cream with hash browns
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.25
three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with whipped butter & syrup
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
|Classic Benedict
|$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
|Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)
|$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
The District Marketplace
1320 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|District OG Burger
|$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
Illegal Pete's
1610 16th St., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
The Glenn
11140 Irma Dr, Northglenn
|Popular items
|JCB
|$14.25
Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Bacon, Chipotle Crema & a Whole Roasted Jalapeno.
|Steak Sliders
|$9.75
Four Sliders of Tender Seared Steak, Havarti Cheese & Caramelized Onions.
|Royal
|$15.25
American Cheese, Corned Beef, a Fried Egg, 1000 Island Dressing.
D Bar Denver
494 E 19th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$7.75
4 cheese mac sauce with crispy bacon bits, topped with cheez it & panko bread crumbs.
(delicious with grilled or fried chicken)
|Pizza Salad Sandwich
|$16.00
Thin Crust Pizza with Basil Pesto, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella, & Shaved Pecorino, Pine Nuts, topped with our Simple Salad, folded, cut & served like a sandwich!
|Sliders
|$16.00
3 niman ranch sliders topped with white cheddar, caramelized onions, & garlic aioli on house made brioche served with parm fries ( sliders are served medium rare)
Waffle Brothers
700 East 1st Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Waffle Breakfast Plate
|$11.29
2 eggs, protein, and a waffle with a fruit side of strawberry and banana
|Huffman (Two Waffles)
|$9.49
2 waffles with syrup and butter
|Rookie (One Waffle)
|$5.99
One waffle with syrup and butter on the side
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Popular items
|Denver Skillet
|$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
|Cheese Burger
|$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
|Colorado Cool Aid 16oz
|$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Brownie
|$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
|Side Tortilla
|$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Standard
|$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Nine Iron Panini
|$13.00
smoked bacon, roasted chicken, fresh stracciatella, mixed greens, tomato, dijonnaise
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Office Pack (Serves 10-12)
|$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
|OJ to Go, 12 cups
|$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
