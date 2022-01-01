Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve calamari

CRISP wine-beer-eatery image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

CRISP wine-beer-eatery

2220 Bevis St, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2100 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tipsy Calamari$11.00
Beer Battered Calamari and Jalapeño Rounds. Served with Marinara and Ranch
More about CRISP wine-beer-eatery
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Calamari Fritti$12.00
Fried shrimp and calamari served with marinara and aioli for dipping.
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
East Coast Calamari$14.00
Fresh calamari lightly coated with seasoned flour and fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with Russo's homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
East Coast Calamari$14.00
Fresh calamari lightly coated with seasoned flour and fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with Russo's homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

Crawfish Cafe

11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1063 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Calamari$6.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$11.99
More about Lasagna House
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hearsay on the Green

1515 Dallas Street, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kung Pao Shrimp & Calamari$17.00
Lightly fried calamari, shrimp, jalapeño, bell pepper, bean sprouts tossed in Kung Pao Sauce
More about Hearsay on the Green
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Crawfish Cafe

1026 N. Shepherd Dr., Houston

Avg 4.4 (603 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Calamari$6.99
More about Crawfish Cafe
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$9.00
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$10.00
Lightly battered and fried calamari served with our house lime pepper sauce.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
BOH Pasta & Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • ICE CREAM

Figo Sugo

409 Travis St., Houston

Avg 4.3 (103 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Friti$13.00
More about Figo Sugo
Item pic

 

Lulu's River Oaks

2518 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Frito$16.00
Lightly fried rings and tentacles glazed with balsamic gastrique
More about Lulu's River Oaks
Magic Cup Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

Magic Cup Cafe

11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basil Calamari$5.95
Crispy calamari deep fried with basil leaf shaken with salt & pepper and lime garnish
More about Magic Cup Cafe
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Fritti$15.00
More about Max's Wine Dive
Soma Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Soma Sushi

4820 Washington Ave., Houston

Avg 3.6 (785 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$10.00
More about Soma Sushi
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscol

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
crispy calamari & shrimp, potatoes & capers$12.00
More about Vinoteca Poscol
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Sushi Pop

1463 Wirt Rd, Houston

Avg 4.3 (852 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Roll$7.99
In - Calamari tempura
Out - Sesame Seeds
Calamari Tempura 5pcs.$4.99
5pc Tempura Fried Calamari And Tempura Sauce
More about Sushi Pop
Item pic

 

Nara Washington

4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$6.95
Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Nara Washington
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$13.00
Crispy Fried, Calabrian Chili Aioli
More about Bocca
Item pic

 

Nara Thai

850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$7.95
Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Nara Thai
Porta'Vino image

 

Porta'Vino

7800 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornflake Calamari$13.00
pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade
More about Porta'Vino

