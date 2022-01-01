Calamari in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve calamari
CRISP wine-beer-eatery
2220 Bevis St, Houston
|Tipsy Calamari
|$11.00
Beer Battered Calamari and Jalapeño Rounds. Served with Marinara and Ranch
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Shrimp & Calamari Fritti
|$12.00
Fried shrimp and calamari served with marinara and aioli for dipping.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|East Coast Calamari
|$14.00
Fresh calamari lightly coated with seasoned flour and fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with Russo's homemade marinara sauce.
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|East Coast Calamari
|$14.00
Fresh calamari lightly coated with seasoned flour and fried to a crisp golden brown. Served with Russo's homemade marinara sauce.
Crawfish Cafe
11209 Bellaire Blvd,Ste C-36, Houston
|Cajun Calamari
|$6.99
Hearsay on the Green
1515 Dallas Street, Houston
|Kung Pao Shrimp & Calamari
|$17.00
Lightly fried calamari, shrimp, jalapeño, bell pepper, bean sprouts tossed in Kung Pao Sauce
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Calamari
|$9.00
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Calamari
|$10.00
Lightly battered and fried calamari served with our house lime pepper sauce.
Lulu's River Oaks
2518 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Calamari Frito
|$16.00
Lightly fried rings and tentacles glazed with balsamic gastrique
Magic Cup Cafe
11724 Bellaire Blvd, Houston
|Basil Calamari
|$5.95
Crispy calamari deep fried with basil leaf shaken with salt & pepper and lime garnish
Vinoteca Poscol
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|crispy calamari & shrimp, potatoes & capers
|$12.00
Sushi Pop
1463 Wirt Rd, Houston
|Calamari Roll
|$7.99
In - Calamari tempura
Out - Sesame Seeds
|Calamari Tempura 5pcs.
|$4.99
5pc Tempura Fried Calamari And Tempura Sauce
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Calamari
|$6.95
Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Calamari
|$7.95
Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce