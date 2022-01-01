Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Boston

Go
Boston restaurants
Toast

Boston restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen

247 Newbury Street, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
More about Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
Eventide Fenway image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Eventide Fenway

1321 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (869 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
More about Eventide Fenway
Crave Chinatown image

KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN

Crave Chinatown

75 Kneeland St, Boston

Avg 3.8 (816 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stir Fried Rice Cakes$16.00
Fried Rice
More about Crave Chinatown
Pho Hoa - Dorchester image

 

Pho Hoa - Dorchester

1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duong Chau Style Fried Rice$11.75
Com Chien Duong Chu - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate$12.95
Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
More about Pho Hoa - Dorchester
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

LoLa 42 Boston

22 Liberty St, Boston

Avg 4.4 (2127 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Fried Rice$72.00
Snow Peas, Fresno, Carrots, Red & Yellow Peppers, Egg, Smoked Soy Glaze
More about LoLa 42 Boston
Banner pic

 

The Q

660 Washington St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
KIMCHI FRIED RICE 泡菜炒饭$13.45
SIGNATURE HOUSE FRIED RICE 小绵羊炒饭$13.25
chef’s special fried rice with eggs, wolfberry and scallions
Q STIR-FRIED RICE CAKE 上海炒年糕$13.45
Shanghai style stir-fried rice cake with pork, baby bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots
More about The Q
Banyan Bar + Refuge image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

Banyan Bar + Refuge

553 Tremont St, Boston

Avg 4.7 (966 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Fried Rice (v, gf)$8.00
white rice fried with banyan veggie mix, garlic, ginger, hoisin
More about Banyan Bar + Refuge
Cafe Services image

 

Cafe Services

10 St. James Ave, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Scallop & Pineapple Stir Fried Rice
More about Cafe Services
Fuji at Ink Block image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Fuji at Ink Block

352 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (4510 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)$19.00
Onion, asparagus, peas, red and green pepper, and zucchini
Ink Block Fried Rice (G)$22.00
Shrimp, char siu pork, chicken, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion
Seafood Fried Rice (G)$22.00
Shrimp, scallop, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus, and onions
More about Fuji at Ink Block
Hojoko image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Hojoko

1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston

Avg 4.1 (1359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$20.00
tiger shrimp, nueske's bacon, fried egg, nori, scallion ginger oil, gochujang (cannot be made without bacon)
More about Hojoko
Crudo image

SUSHI

Crudo

78 Salem Street, Boston

Avg 4.3 (712 reviews)
Takeout
Basil Fried Rice$22.00
Fried Rice$16.00
More about Crudo
Item pic

 

Laughing Monk Café

737 Huntington Ave., Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pineapple Fried Rice$13.95
carrot, sugar snap pea, onion,
bell pepper, curry powder, egg
Thai Fried Rice$13.95
carrot, egg, onion, tomato, green pea
More about Laughing Monk Café
Item pic

 

Rutchada Thai Cuisine

153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale

Avg 4.5 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE$11.95
CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE$16.95
MANGO FRIED RICE$13.95
More about Rutchada Thai Cuisine
Kimchi Fried Rice image

TAPAS

Shojo Boston

9 Tyler St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG
More about Shojo Boston
Vegetable Fried Rice image

 

Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails

118 Dorchester St., South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Fried Rice$12.00
Edamame, green pepper, peas, bean sprouts
More about Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
THE KENMORE image

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

THE KENMORE

476 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Fried Rice$9.95
More about THE KENMORE
Alcove image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alcove

50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston

Avg 4.5 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUINOA FRIED RICE$22.00
oyster mushroom, spinach, sesame
More about Alcove
Item pic

 

Yunnan Kitchen

1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
青椒土豆絲炒饭 Green Pepper & Potato Fried Rice$15.00
素炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
L-Stir Fried Beef w/L.H. Peppers Fried Rice 青椒牛肉絲炒饭$15.00
More about Yunnan Kitchen
Basho Japanese Brasserie image

SUSHI • TAPAS

Basho Japanese Brasserie

1338 Boylston St, Boston

Avg 4.3 (2533 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED RICE$14.00
Stir fried rice w/ choice of chicken, pork, beef, or seafood
Wagyu Fried Rice$28.00
More about Basho Japanese Brasserie
Item pic

SUSHI • NOODLES

Shun's Kitchen

520 Columbus ave, Boston

Avg 4.6 (678 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice$12.95
炒饭 - With onion pepper and egg.
Salmon Fried Rice$13.95
三文鱼炒饭 - Fried salmon with onion, pepper and egg.
Spicy Basil Fried Rice$13.50
香草炒饭 - With onion, pepper, fresh basil, egg spicy brown sauce.
More about Shun's Kitchen
Item pic

NOODLES

Just Thai Kitchen - JTK

1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.7 (935 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, scallion, tomato in house soy sauce.
JTK Fried-Chicken Rice (Khao-Man-Gai-Tod)🌶️$15.00
Thailand's famous street food, Hainanese fried chicken over garlic chicken-flavored rice, cilantro, cucumber garnishes, served with JTK Chef's KMG (chili-garlic-ginger) sauce.
Plain Fried Rice (Side)$6.55
More about Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
Item pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

155 Seaport Blvd, Boston

Avg 3.5 (2685 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
$ Mexican Fried Rice$12.00
Chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
More about Rosa Mexicano
Alma Cantina image

 

Alma Cantina

15 Union Street, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Mexican Fried Rice$7.00
Choice of protein, 2 eggs, corn, scallions, and dash soy sauce sauteed with olive oil.
More about Alma Cantina

