Fried rice in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve fried rice
Wen's Yunnan Noodle and Ramen
247 Newbury Street, Boston
|咖喱鸡排饭 Fried Chicken Curry Rice
|$14.89
Fried Chicken, Onion with Yellow Curry (a bit spicy).
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Eventide Fenway
1321 Boylston Street, Boston
|Japanese Fried Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.00
Japanese fried chicken with chili mayo, sweet bread & butter pickles, and freshly picked herbs.
Contains gluten, alliums, and egg.
KOREAN BBQ • SALADS • BBQ • SUSHI • CHICKEN
Crave Chinatown
75 Kneeland St, Boston
|Stir Fried Rice Cakes
|$16.00
|Fried Rice
Pho Hoa - Dorchester
1370 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Duong Chau Style Fried Rice
|$11.75
Com Chien Duong Chu - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce.
|103 Grilled Pork Chop, Julienne Pork Skin, Vietnamese Meatloaf, Fried Egg Rice Plate
|$12.95
Com Suon Bi Cha Trung - Rice plates are served with broken grain white rice, a side of lettuce, julienned cucumbers, pickled carrots and daikon, served with sweet fish sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 42 Boston
22 Liberty St, Boston
|Lobster Fried Rice
|$72.00
Snow Peas, Fresno, Carrots, Red & Yellow Peppers, Egg, Smoked Soy Glaze
The Q
660 Washington St, Boston
|KIMCHI FRIED RICE 泡菜炒饭
|$13.45
|SIGNATURE HOUSE FRIED RICE 小绵羊炒饭
|$13.25
chef’s special fried rice with eggs, wolfberry and scallions
|Q STIR-FRIED RICE CAKE 上海炒年糕
|$13.45
Shanghai style stir-fried rice cake with pork, baby bok choy, mushrooms, and carrots
DIM SUM • NOODLES
Banyan Bar + Refuge
553 Tremont St, Boston
|Veggie Fried Rice (v, gf)
|$8.00
white rice fried with banyan veggie mix, garlic, ginger, hoisin
Cafe Services
10 St. James Ave, Boston
|Spicy Scallop & Pineapple Stir Fried Rice
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Fuji at Ink Block
352 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Vegetarian Fried Rice (G)(V)
|$19.00
Onion, asparagus, peas, red and green pepper, and zucchini
|Ink Block Fried Rice (G)
|$22.00
Shrimp, char siu pork, chicken, egg, zucchini, onion, peas, and scallion
|Seafood Fried Rice (G)
|$22.00
Shrimp, scallop, scallions, peas, zucchini, egg whites, asparagus, and onions
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Hojoko
1271 BOYLSTON STREET, Boston
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$20.00
tiger shrimp, nueske's bacon, fried egg, nori, scallion ginger oil, gochujang (cannot be made without bacon)
Laughing Monk Café
737 Huntington Ave., Boston
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$13.95
carrot, sugar snap pea, onion,
bell pepper, curry powder, egg
|Thai Fried Rice
|$13.95
carrot, egg, onion, tomato, green pea
Rutchada Thai Cuisine
153 Belgrade Ave, Roslindale
|PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
|$11.95
|CHICKEN TERIYAKI FRIED RICE
|$16.95
|MANGO FRIED RICE
|$13.95
TAPAS
Shojo Boston
9 Tyler St, Boston
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$15.00
HOUSE KIMCHI, JASMINE RICE, SUNNY EGG
Fat Baby Sushi & Cocktails
118 Dorchester St., South Boston
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.00
Edamame, green pepper, peas, bean sprouts
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
THE KENMORE
476 Commonwealth Ave, Boston
|Pork Fried Rice
|$9.95
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alcove
50 Lovejoy Wharf, Boston
|QUINOA FRIED RICE
|$22.00
oyster mushroom, spinach, sesame
Yunnan Kitchen
1721 Washington Street Unit B, Boston
|青椒土豆絲炒饭 Green Pepper & Potato Fried Rice
|$15.00
|素炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
|L-Stir Fried Beef w/L.H. Peppers Fried Rice 青椒牛肉絲炒饭
|$15.00
SUSHI • TAPAS
Basho Japanese Brasserie
1338 Boylston St, Boston
|FRIED RICE
|$14.00
Stir fried rice w/ choice of chicken, pork, beef, or seafood
|Wagyu Fried Rice
|$28.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Shun's Kitchen
520 Columbus ave, Boston
|Fried Rice
|$12.95
炒饭 - With onion pepper and egg.
|Salmon Fried Rice
|$13.95
三文鱼炒饭 - Fried salmon with onion, pepper and egg.
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$13.50
香草炒饭 - With onion, pepper, fresh basil, egg spicy brown sauce.
NOODLES
Just Thai Kitchen - JTK
1512A Dorchester Ave, Dorchester
|Street Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onion, green peas, scallion, tomato in house soy sauce.
|JTK Fried-Chicken Rice (Khao-Man-Gai-Tod)🌶️
|$15.00
Thailand's famous street food, Hainanese fried chicken over garlic chicken-flavored rice, cilantro, cucumber garnishes, served with JTK Chef's KMG (chili-garlic-ginger) sauce.
|Plain Fried Rice (Side)
|$6.55
Rosa Mexicano
155 Seaport Blvd, Boston
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Grilled CAB NY Strip
|$12.00
Grilled Certified Angus Beef® NY Strip, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
|$ Mexican Fried Rice w/ Lump Crab Meat
|$12.00
Lump Crab Meat, chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
|$ Mexican Fried Rice
|$12.00
Chorizo, fried egg, bacon, corn, black beans, scallion, cilantro, tomato, chiles torreados
