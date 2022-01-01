Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Roost Chicken & Biscuits

1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3083 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Green Beans$4.50
More about Roost Chicken & Biscuits
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed

3411 N. Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Green Beans$4.00
Sauteed with shallots
More about Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
Item pic

 

Demera Ethiopian Restaurant

4801 N Broadway St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yatkilt Wot (Side)- Carrots, green beans, potatoes, squash, zucchini, onions, garlic, ginger$5.00
Mixed vegetables of carrots, green beans, potatoes, squash and zucchini, stewed with onions, garlic and ginger
More about Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

539 North State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Beans$6.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Flat & Point image

 

Flat & Point

3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans$13.00
Grilled tri color carrots, ricotta, carrot top pesto, pumpkin seeds, fermented cherry bomb honey
More about Flat & Point
Food On The Run image

 

Food On The Run

8040 S Ashland, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Green Beans & Potatoes$4.50
More about Food On The Run
Sal's Trattoria image

PASTA

Sal's Trattoria

2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.7 (445 reviews)
Takeout
Green Beans$8.00
Sautéed Green Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Pinenuts, Balsamic
More about Sal's Trattoria
Consumer pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop

1061 West Madison Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEN BEANS$7.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
The Gage image

 

The Gage

24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Green Beans$12.00
guanciale, garlic, lemon, aleppo pepper (V/GF)
More about The Gage
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna image

SEAFOOD

Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna

4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (832 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Beans$6.00
More about Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar image

SEAFOOD

Chef's Special Cocktail Bar

2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
Takeout
Dry-Fried Green Beans$12.50
MILD - Wok-fried green beans. Sweet & spicy glaze. Crispy garlic (G)
More about Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
Rosebud on Rush image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosebud on Rush

720 N Rush St, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (6977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Beans$11.50
More about Rosebud on Rush
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Green Beans$5.00
Pan seared and topped with lemon, garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, and parsley.
More about Same Day Cafe
Item pic

 

Tarantino's Restaurant

1112 W Armitage, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side - Green Beans$8.50
sautéed, shallots, olive oil
More about Tarantino's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Village

71 W Monroe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (4428 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sautéed Green Beans
Sautéed in olive oil & garlic.
More about The Village
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Local Option

1102 West Webster, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (791 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MEAN JOE GREEN BEANS$6.00
More about Local Option
MCM Protein Bar image

 

MCM Protein Bar

2019 S Laflin St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
4 Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli; 4 Lean Turkey, Sweet Potato, Green Beans; 4 Salmon, Sweet Potato, Broccoli; 4 Steak, Jasmine Rice, Green Beans$125.99
More about MCM Protein Bar
Bixi Beer image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$16.00
More about Bixi Beer
Beans & Greens Melt image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beans & Greens Melt$12.95
Grilled rapini, white beans, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, calabrian chili aioli, grilled Tuscan bread
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Banner pic

 

Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN

455 West North Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GREEN BEANS$7.00
More about Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
Item pic

 

Modern Asian Kitchen

1924 W. Division, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blistered Green Beans$5.00
More about Modern Asian Kitchen

