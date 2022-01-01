Green beans in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve green beans
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Roost Chicken & Biscuits
1467 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago
|Roasted Green Beans
|$4.50
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Milt's Barbecue for the Perplexed
3411 N. Broadway, Chicago
|Roasted Green Beans
|$4.00
Sauteed with shallots
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
4801 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Yatkilt Wot (Side)- Carrots, green beans, potatoes, squash, zucchini, onions, garlic, ginger
|$5.00
Mixed vegetables of carrots, green beans, potatoes, squash and zucchini, stewed with onions, garlic and ginger
Weber Grill Restaurants
539 North State Street, Chicago
|Green Beans
|$6.00
Flat & Point
3524 West Fullerton Ave, Chicago
|Green Beans
|$13.00
Grilled tri color carrots, ricotta, carrot top pesto, pumpkin seeds, fermented cherry bomb honey
PASTA
Sal's Trattoria
2834 North Southport Ave., Chicago
|Green Beans
|$8.00
Sautéed Green Beans, Olives, Tomatoes, Pinenuts, Balsamic
Black Barrel Tavern - West Loop
1061 West Madison Street, Chicago
|GREEN BEANS
|$7.00
The Gage
24 S Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Roasted Green Beans
|$12.00
guanciale, garlic, lemon, aleppo pepper (V/GF)
SEAFOOD
Barba Yianni Grecian Taverna
4761 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Green Beans
|$6.00
SEAFOOD
Chef's Special Cocktail Bar
2165 N. Western Avenue, Chicago
|Dry-Fried Green Beans
|$12.50
MILD - Wok-fried green beans. Sweet & spicy glaze. Crispy garlic (G)
PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Rosebud on Rush
720 N Rush St, Chicago
|Green Beans
|$11.50
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
|Green Beans
|$5.00
Pan seared and topped with lemon, garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, and parsley.
Tarantino's Restaurant
1112 W Armitage, Chicago
|Side - Green Beans
|$8.50
sautéed, shallots, olive oil
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Village
71 W Monroe St, Chicago
|Sautéed Green Beans
Sautéed in olive oil & garlic.
MCM Protein Bar
2019 S Laflin St, Chicago
|4 Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Broccoli; 4 Lean Turkey, Sweet Potato, Green Beans; 4 Salmon, Sweet Potato, Broccoli; 4 Steak, Jasmine Rice, Green Beans
|$125.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Beans & Greens Melt
|$12.95
Grilled rapini, white beans, caramelized onion, provolone cheese, calabrian chili aioli, grilled Tuscan bread
Black Barrel Tavern - OLD TOWN
455 West North Avenue, Chicago
|GREEN BEANS
|$7.00