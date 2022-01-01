Noodle soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Ranalli's of Andersonville
1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago
|GF Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.95
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
1100 W Madison St, Chicago
|Udon Noodles With Soup
|$5.00
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House Made Broth, Pulled Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodles, Kale, Dill, Lemon
More about Noodles In The Pot
Noodles In The Pot
2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago
|Noodle Soup Special
|$7.00
Chicken noodles soup with bean sprout and Chinese broccoli.
More about Siam Rice
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Udon noodles with narutomaki (fish cake), shrimp, seaweed, baby bok choi, and green onion.
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Ground chicken, shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and cilantro served with thin rice noodles in hot and sour soup.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$10.00
Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|Udon Noodle Soup
|$15.00
Served w/ chicken teriyaki or mixed tempura.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
More about Vegan Plate
NOODLES
Vegan Plate
1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago
|Wonton Noodle Soup
|$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Wow Bao
Wow Bao
835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Dumpling Noodle Soup
|$6.99
Our signature broth with steamed dumplings and lo mein noodles.
More about Poke Poke
Poke Poke
118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago
|Udon Noodles With Soup
|$4.50
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Lemon Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a clear chicken broth with chicken, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onions, and lemon.
|Beef Stew Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.
|Boat Noodle Soup
|$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth mixed with bean sprouts, beef, chili paste, sliced cabbage, and green onions.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Parson's Chicken and Fish
5721 N Clark St., Chicago
|Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Italian Express
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Italian Express
2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.95
with vegetables
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Kraken Sushi & Beyond
4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago
|Tom Yum Noodle Soup
|$11.00
Thin rice or egg Noodles, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, garlic oil, peanuts, roasted chili shrimp paste, spicy-sour chicken broth.
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Parson's Chicken and Fish
2435 N Halsted St, Chicago
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|26. Sliced Beef and Tripe Noodles Soup
|$12.50
|21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup
|$14.99
|31. Vegetable Noodles Soup
|$11.99
with tofu and vegetables ( Beef Stock Only)
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago
|Noodle Soup
Chicken broth and noodles