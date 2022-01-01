Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve noodle soup

Ranalli's of Andersonville image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Ranalli's of Andersonville

1512 W Berwyn Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (1839 reviews)
Takeout
GF Chicken Noodle Soup$6.95
More about Ranalli's of Andersonville
Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

1100 W Madison St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Udon Noodles With Soup$5.00
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
More about Poke Poke
Parson's Chicken and Fish image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2952 W Armitage Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4559 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House Made Broth, Pulled Chicken, Carrots, Egg Noodles, Kale, Dill, Lemon
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Noodles In The Pot image

 

Noodles In The Pot

2453 N Halsted St,, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Soup Special$7.00
Chicken noodles soup with bean sprout and Chinese broccoli.
More about Noodles In The Pot
f96ed6df-9f11-4d36-bb74-0cd37954643b image

 

Hot Chick

23 West Hubbard Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
More about Hot Chick
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Udon Noodle Soup$14.00
Udon noodles with narutomaki (fish cake), shrimp, seaweed, baby bok choi, and green onion.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$12.00
Ground chicken, shrimp, green onion, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and cilantro served with thin rice noodles in hot and sour soup.
Chicken Noodle Soup$10.00
Sliced and ground chicken, bean sprouts, green onions, baby bok choi, and cilantro served over rice noodle soup.
More about Siam Rice
Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill image

 

Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill

1751 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Udon Noodle Soup$15.00
Served w/ chicken teriyaki or mixed tempura.
More about Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2109 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Steingold’s of Chicago image

 

1 - Steingold’s of Chicago

3737 N Southport Ave. Suite A, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup
House made chicken stock with chicken thighs, egg noodles, and freshly chopped dill.
More about 1 - Steingold’s of Chicago
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Wonton Noodle Soup$15.50
Rice noodle or flat noodle, bean sprout, American broccoli and veggie dumpling in vegetable broth, topped with cilantro, green onion and fried garlic crushed. With your choice of protein.
More about Vegan Plate
Dumpling Noodle Soup image

 

Wow Bao

835 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Noodle Soup$6.99
Our signature broth with steamed dumplings and lo mein noodles.
More about Wow Bao
Poke Poke image

 

Poke Poke

118 S Wabash Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon Noodles With Soup$4.50
Just udon noodles with soy sauce miso broth and scallions garnish
More about Poke Poke
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Noodle Soup$11.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a clear chicken broth with chicken, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, green onions, and lemon.
Beef Stew Noodle Soup$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth with braised beef, bean sprouts, spinach, and green onions.
Boat Noodle Soup$12.00
Thin rice noodles prepared in a dark beef broth mixed with bean sprouts, beef, chili paste, sliced cabbage, and green onions.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Parson's Chicken and Fish

5721 N Clark St., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon. Just like your fancy mom used to make!
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Italian Express image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Italian Express

2447 W Devon Ave, Chicago

Avg 3.9 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.95
with vegetables
More about Italian Express
Item pic

 

Kraken Sushi & Beyond

4022 N. Western Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tom Yum Noodle Soup$11.00
Thin rice or egg Noodles, bean sprouts, green onion, cilantro, garlic oil, peanuts, roasted chili shrimp paste, spicy-sour chicken broth.
More about Kraken Sushi & Beyond
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Parson's Chicken and Fish

2435 N Halsted St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.00
House made broth, pulled chicken, egg noodles, carrots, kale, dill, and lemon
More about Parson's Chicken and Fish
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
26. Sliced Beef and Tripe Noodles Soup$12.50
21a. Filet Mignon Beef Noodle Soup$14.99
31. Vegetable Noodles Soup$11.99
with tofu and vegetables ( Beef Stock Only)
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Noodle Soup$5.00
More about Urbanbelly
Item pic

 

Manny's Cafeteria & Deli

1141 South Jefferson Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Noodle Soup
Chicken broth and noodles
More about Manny's Cafeteria & Deli
Item pic

 

TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

3006 N. SHEFFIELD AVE, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Udon Noodle Soup$14.95
Grilled chicken or Mixed tempura with Japanese wheat noodle, dashi soup, fish cake, scallion with assorted tempura or grilled chicken.
More about TANUKI SUSHI & GRILL

