Houston breakfast spots you'll love

My Life Cafe 1 image

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Chicken Strips Meal$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Chick'nCone image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Chick'nCone

1919b N Shepherd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chick’nCone$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
Chick’nSandwich$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
Chick’nTenders Meal$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
More about Chick'nCone
Frank's Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs & Bacon$8.95
Bacon Taco$4.95
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.95
More about Frank's Grill
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Chips & Queso Blanco.$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken & Spinach Crêpe$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Breakfast Crêpe$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
Smoked Salmon Crêpe$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
The Nash image

 

The Nash

1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston

Avg 4.4 (314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tater Tots$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
Soup & Salad$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
The Nash Hot Chicken$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
More about The Nash
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Brasserie 19 image

 

Brasserie 19

1962 W Gray St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (2815 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Onion Soup$11.00
caramelized onion, beef consommé, baguette, melted gruyere
Trout Almondine$29.00
sliced almond, capers, brown butter, haricot vert
Brasserie 19 Burger$21.00
brioche bun, house-ground beef patty, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, pomme frites
More about Brasserie 19
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee image

 

CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee

218 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sugar Waffle$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Nutella Crepe$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
CYO Sweet Waffle$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
More about CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Made-to-Order Guacamole$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
More about Studewood Cantine
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kale and Pepitas Salad$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
Egg Sandwich$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
Hummus and Flatbread$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
More about Brasil
Vibrant image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Rice Bowl$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
Sweet Potato Hash$13.00
Sweet Potato, organic spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, free-range fried eggs, roasted red salsa, micro cilantro
Golden Bone Broth Soup$12.00
House-made, free-range chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, bok choy, carrots, shredded roasted chicken
More about Vibrant
EggHaus Gourmet image

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese$10.00
Cage free Medium egg, Hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, Cheddar, Chipotle aioli on a warm no-preservative Butter-flake bun.
Gaucho Taco$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
El Jefe Taco$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYOP (Build your own Potato)$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Southwest Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Champagne Cake$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
Vanilla Cake$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Lemon Berry Cake$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
Hanz Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Wings & Eggs$13.95
Grits$3.00
French Toast$5.00
More about Hanz Diner
Down House image

 

Down House

1801 Yale St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Tacos$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
French 75$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
Margarita$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
More about Down House
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington image

 

Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$5.25
Jerk Chicken Taco$4.75
Sm Baja Queso$5.99
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
Mo's Irish Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mo's Irish Pub

138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.8 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cobb Salad$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
Jameson Glazed Chicken$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
Fried Pickles$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
More about Mo's Irish Pub
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
Cubano$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

233 N. Loop West, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
2. Egg & Bacon Taco$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Savoir - ToastNow image

 

Savoir - ToastNow

1344 YALE, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage & Broccolini Pizza$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
Carbonara$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
More about Savoir - ToastNow
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering image

TACOS • SALADS

Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Pollo Guisado Taco$2.89
Pastor Taco$3.49
More about Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond On The Go
Tapester's Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapester's Grill

4520 Beechnut St., Houston

Avg 4.5 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.49
Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard
Cobb Salad$9.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
Chicken Fried Ribeye$16.99
Tender hand battered ribeye with house made gravy onside with selections of 2 sides
More about Tapester's Grill
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST image

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Fish Taco.$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Upper Kirby Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Upper Kirby Bistro

2736 Virginia Street, Houston

Avg 4.2 (412 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fries$5.00
Smoked Turkey Collard Greens$8.00
Bistro Fries$12.00
More about Upper Kirby Bistro

