Houston breakfast spots you'll love
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
|Chicken Strips Meal
|$8.50
Chicken breast, battered, and fried. Meal includes fries and FOUNTAIN DRINK. Drinks in coolers are extra.
|Breakfast Sandwich/Wrap
|$4.99
Served with one egg, choice of bread and one free topping.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Chick'nCone
1919b N Shepherd, Houston
|Popular items
|Chick’nCone
|$8.49
Crispy chicken tossed with your favorite sauce and served in a hand rolled waffle cone! It's truly #SoCluckinGood
|Chick’nSandwich
|$7.49
Crispy chicken tossed in your favorite sauce and served in a split top brioche roll!
|Chick’nTenders Meal
|$9.73
Choose 3 or 4 tenders, Fries and Drink... Upgrade to Mac'nCheese and/or a Boozy Drink of your choice to make your meal truly life changing!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Eggs & Bacon
|$8.95
|Bacon Taco
|$4.95
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Popular items
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Chips & Queso Blanco.
|$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken & Spinach Crêpe
|$8.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
|Breakfast Crêpe
|$8.50
Scrambled Eggs, basil pesto, Cheddar Cheese, choice of protein.
|Smoked Salmon Crêpe
|$9.95
Baby Greens, Red Onion Capers, Cream Cheese and Smoked Salmon
The Nash
1111 Rusk St, Suite 172, Houston
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$9.00
roasted corn, jalapeño, herbed crema fresca, aged smoked cheddar, fresh cut chives
|Soup & Salad
|$12.00
cup of chef's daily preparation and a small Star or Green Goddess salad
|The Nash Hot Chicken
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken, pickles, whole grain honey mustard, brioche bun
Choice of: chef's fries, side salad or cup of soup
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|Popular items
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Ham & Swiss Croissant
|$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Brasserie 19
1962 W Gray St, Houston
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$11.00
caramelized onion, beef consommé, baguette, melted gruyere
|Trout Almondine
|$29.00
sliced almond, capers, brown butter, haricot vert
|Brasserie 19 Burger
|$21.00
brioche bun, house-ground beef patty, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, pomme frites
Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
CoCo Crepes Waffles and Coffee
218 Gray Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Sugar Waffle
|$6.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
|Nutella Crepe
|$6.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
|CYO Sweet Waffle
|$8.95
Create your own sweet waffle, a choice of two ingredients and one sauce
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Popular items
|Made-to-Order Guacamole
|$14.00
Fresh avocado, red onion, jalapeño w/ lime, tomato & cilantro
|Beef
Mesquite grilled skirt steak. Served w/ handmade tortillas, sharp cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, Pico de gallo & Tecate Mexican butter, w/ rice & beans.
|Cantine Queso
A blend of 4 cheeses w/ asado & molcajete sauces & pico de gallo.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Popular items
|Kale and Pepitas Salad
|$13.50
massaged kale, pickled carrot, fermented carrot, mole verd-ish dressing, marinated cherry tomato, candy pepitas, queso fresco
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
|Hummus and Flatbread
|$11.00
basil and preserved lemon hummus, tomatoes, vinegar carrots, made to order flatbread
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|Popular items
|Salmon Rice Bowl
|$19.00
Wild Ora King salmon, heirloom rice blend, green beans, herbs, lemon-caper dressing
|Sweet Potato Hash
|$13.00
Sweet Potato, organic spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, free-range fried eggs, roasted red salsa, micro cilantro
|Golden Bone Broth Soup
|$12.00
House-made, free-range chicken bone broth, coconut cream, lemon, turmeric, ginger, bok choy, carrots, shredded roasted chicken
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese
|$10.00
Cage free Medium egg, Hickory smoked bacon, mixed greens, Cheddar, Chipotle aioli on a warm no-preservative Butter-flake bun.
|Gaucho Taco
|$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
|El Jefe Taco
|$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Popular items
|BYOP (Build your own Potato)
|$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Strawberry Champagne Cake
|$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
|Vanilla Cake
|$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Jumbo Wings & Eggs
|$13.95
|Grits
|$3.00
|French Toast
|$5.00
Down House
1801 Yale St, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Beer-battered white fish, slaw, pico de gallo, cilantro-avocado sauce. You can sub for shrimp! Sauteed shrimp/fish available.
|French 75
|$8.00
Gin, lemon, simple, bubbles—all canned and ready to go!
|Margarita
|$8.00
Tequila, Lime, Agave, Salt (if requested!). And look how cute it is! Just give it a little shake and pour over ice.
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp Taco
|$5.25
|Jerk Chicken Taco
|$4.75
|Sm Baja Queso
|$5.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mo's Irish Pub
138 Vintage Park Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$13.50
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with a red wine vinaigrette and topped with avocado, tomatoes, eggs, grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles and shredded carrots.
|Jameson Glazed Chicken
|$15.50
6 oz. chicken breast smothered in Jameson sauce and served with rice pilaf and fresh mixed veggies.
|Fried Pickles
|$6.50
Harp® beer battered dill pickle chips fried crisp and served with our buttermilk ranch dressing. *Spicy $1 - make it spicy by adding a handful of Harp® beer battered jalapeños
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Popular items
|All American
|$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
|Cubano
|$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
|Burgers
|$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
233 N. Loop West, Houston
|Popular items
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
grilled shrimp taco
topped with shredded cheese & grilled onions
|2. Egg & Bacon Taco
|$2.75
scrambled eggs topped with bacon
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita neat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
Savoir - ToastNow
1344 YALE, Houston
|Popular items
|Sausage & Broccolini Pizza
|$19.00
House fennel sausage - grilled broccolini - roasted garlic - preserved lemon - chili flake
|Carbonara
|$18.00
bucatini, parmesan & pecorino, bacon, black pepper, egg
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
romaine - house croutons - parmesan
TACOS • SALADS
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
|Pollo Guisado Taco
|$2.89
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapester's Grill
4520 Beechnut St., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$10.49
Five hand battered chicken strips with hand punched fries & side of honey mustard
|Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Fresh Chopped Romaine topped with avocado, chopped tomatoes, bacon, chopped eggs, & blue cheese crumbles
|Chicken Fried Ribeye
|$16.99
Tender hand battered ribeye with house made gravy onside with selections of 2 sides
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
