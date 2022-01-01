Prosciutto in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve prosciutto
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$21.00
Basil pesto, bianca sauce, olive oil, aged balsamic
Postino Town and Country
791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Postino Montrose
805 Pacific Street, Houston
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Postino Heights
642 Yale Street, Houston
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
Slowpokes
8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston
|Prosciutto & Fig Panino
|$9.75
Vinoteca Poscol
608 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|maccheroni, prosciutto, peas & scallions
|$15.00
Postino Uptown Park
1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.