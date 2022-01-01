Prosciutto in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve prosciutto

The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$21.00
Basil pesto, bianca sauce, olive oil, aged balsamic
More about The Tasting Room
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino Town and Country

791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino Town and Country
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino Montrose

805 Pacific Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino Montrose
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino Heights

642 Yale Street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino Heights
Prosciutto & Fig Panino image

SMOKED SALMON

Slowpokes

8147 B Long Point Rd., Houston

Avg 4.5 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto & Fig Panino$9.75
More about Slowpokes
Vinoteca Poscol image

 

Vinoteca Poscol

608 Westheimer Rd., Houston

Avg 4.8 (978 reviews)
Takeout
maccheroni, prosciutto, peas & scallions$15.00
More about Vinoteca Poscol
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino Uptown Park

1151 Uptown Park Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino Uptown Park
d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails image

 

d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

3715 Alba Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto Pie$16.00
prosciutto,bechamel,five-cheese blend,rosemary,dates,herb evoo
More about d’Alba craft kitchen & cocktails

Browse other tasty dishes in Houston

Wontons

Nachos

Tamales

Fish And Chips

Philly Cheesesteaks

Croissants

Angus Burgers

Carbonara

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Houston to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Montrose

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Galleria/Uptown

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Houston to explore

Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kingwood

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Humble

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston