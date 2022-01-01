Curry in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve curry
More about 5411 Empanadas
5411 Empanadas
309 Gray St, Houston
|Chicken Curry
|$2.99
Shredded chicken cooked in a golden curry with purple onion, celery, red pepper and green apple.
More about The Toasted Coconut
FRENCH FRIES
The Toasted Coconut
1617 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Chickpea Curry
|$16.00
vegan & vegetarian friendly, spiced chickpea curry with carrots, fresh herbs, vadouvan bread
contains: allium, yeast, sesame, gluten
More about UB Preserv
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS
UB Preserv
1609 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Duck Egg Curry
|$22.00
preserved duck eggs . shrimp . onions . garlic . jalapenos . wok tossed with hoisin . mirin . soy .chili oil . sambal -
garnished with basil.
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|South African Curry - Chicken
|$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Curry Tofu
|$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
More about Agnes Cafe & Provisions
Agnes Cafe & Provisions
2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston
|Curry Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
ginger turmeric aioli, chutney, cashews, raisins, cilantro, brioche, with choice of side salad or chips
More about da Gama MKT Heights
da Gama MKT Heights
600 N Shepherd St suite 520, Houston
|Mum's Chicken Curry (GF)
|$16.00
braised chicken, tomato-coconut milk curry masala
|Goan Fisherman's Curry (GF)
|$24.00
Market fish, gulf shrimp, crab, potato, turmeric coconut curry masala
More about Jenni's Noodle House-SH
SOUPS • SALADS • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House-SH
3111 S Shepherd Dr, Houston
|ART CAR CURRY
|$15.00
VEGAN HEAVEN. CURRY COCONUT BISQUE WITH TOFU, BABY CARROTS, CELLO MUSHROOMS, POTATOES, SIDE JASMINE RICE TOPPED WITH FRESH THAI BASIL
|INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY
|$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
More about OPORTO fooding house & wine
OPORTO fooding house & wine
125 West Gray, Houston
|Seafood Balchao Curry
|$18.00
gulf red snapper/ shrimp/scallop/ spicy goan curry
|Chicken Curry Empanadas
|$14.00
curried chicken/ flaky pastry/ green herb aioli
More about Nara Washington
Nara Washington
4601 Washington Ave STE 100, Houston
|Panang Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, panang curry paste, kefir lime leaf, and carrots
|Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
|Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
More about Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
Kin Dee Thai Cuisine
1533 N Shepherd Drive Suite 160, Houston
|Panang Curry
|$16.00
Kaeng Panang: Rich and Creamy Curry with Chicken, Pork, Shrimp (+$2) or Combo Served Thai Jasmine Streamed Rice
|Southern Style Green Curry
|$16.00
Kanom jeen kaeng khiao wan: chicken green curry served with rice noodles.
**Contains shrimp paste**
More about Nara Thai
Nara Thai
850 FM 1960 RD W, Houston
|Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
|Yellow Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, yellow curry paste, onion, and potatoes
More about Nara Thai
Nara Thai
2111 Fannin St, Houston
|Red Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, red curry paste, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil
|Panang Curry
Protein cooked in coconut milk, panang curry paste, kefir lime leaf, and carrots
More about Lúa Viet Kitchen
Lúa Viet Kitchen
1540 West Alabama, HOUSTON
|Chicken Curry
|$13.99
Hand-carved Red Bird Farm's chicken breast simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil.
Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño.
Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor.
Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
More about Yi Peng Thai Dining
Yi Peng Thai Dining
798 Sorella Court Ste 125, HOUSTON
|Curry Chicken
|$19.00
Coconut green curry w/ Thai eggplant, bamboo shoot, sweet basil
More about Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Jenni's Noodle House - Heights
602 E 20th St, Houston
|INFERNAL CHICKEN CURRY
|$15.00
MAMA TRAN’S CHICKEN & POTATO COCONUT CURRY BISQUE. A JNH FAVORITE FOR 20+ YEARS
More about Trinity Street Food
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Green Curry
|$14.00
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, snow peas, bell peppers and lime leaves
More about Reggae Hut Café
Reggae Hut Café
4814 Almeda Rd, Houston
|Curry Goat
|$13.75
Delicious goat seasoned with curry
|Curry Chicken
|$11.99
A Jamaican favorite slow cooked in a tasty curry sauce