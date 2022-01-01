Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Austin
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Austin restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
House-made cookie dough is studded with chocolate chips and sea salt
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Item pic

 

Bouldin Creek Cafe

1900 S 1st St, Austin

Avg 4.6 (3260 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
More about Bouldin Creek Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

The Meteor

2110 South Congress Ave., Austin

Avg 4.3 (235 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about The Meteor
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

1501 East 7th St., Austin

Avg 4.9 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
More about Easy Tiger
JewBoy Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

JewBoy Burgers

5111 Airport Blvd, Austin

Avg 5 (155 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about JewBoy Burgers
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Wright Bros. Brew & Brew

500 San Marcos St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Classic, but with that good salt on top. From Swedish Hill.
More about Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
By Misty Morning Bakery
More about Citizen Eatery
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez image

 

Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez

1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.60
More about Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Classic, No Nuts
More about Food! Food!
JewBoy Sub Shop image

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.29
Traditional chocolate chip cookie by Celeste Best
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Big Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Almost big enough to share.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Item pic

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.00
brown butter chocolate chip cookie topped with flaky sea salt
More about Spread & Co
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Southside Flying Pizza
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
More about The Garden at Ellera
Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies$22.00
Half dozen very very chocolate chip cookies
Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Our famous chocolate chip cookie. Don't leave Tinys without it!
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Oz. Tap House image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
More about Oz. Tap House
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.3 (304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
More about Easy Tiger
e2f318a2-8e7f-4e9b-8454-a455fcb2cb9f image

 

Loro Austin

2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
one cookie per order **gluten, dairy, egg, tree nuts
More about Loro Austin
Item pic

 

Easy Tiger

6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin

Avg 4.4 (1300 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
More about Easy Tiger
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Colossal Cookie Triple Chocolate Chip$2.40
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Rosedale Kitchen and Bar

3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
House-made chocolate chip cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Pair it with a scoop of house-made ice cream, sherbert, or sorbet.
More about Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream

12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Nonna's own cookies, made with primarily organic ingredients. Contains gluten. Soy-free/Nut-free.
More about Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Bento Picnic & Saba San's

2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Soft-Baked Cookie made with Coconut Flour, Toasted Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (Gluten-Free)
More about Bento Picnic & Saba San's
Southside Flying Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.2 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Southside Flying Pizza
épicerie café & grocery image

 

épicerie café & grocery

2307 hancock dr., austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
chocolate chip cookie$2.00
More about épicerie café & grocery
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Dream Bakery

14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.35
Traditional chocolate chip cookies made with our rice flour blend. A little crispy on the edges, a little chewy in the middle, and full of both milk and dark chocolate chips. Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), brown sugar, sugar, butter, dark choc chips (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), milk choc chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), eggs, milk, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Allergens: milk, eggs, soy.
More about Dream Bakery
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookie: Classic Chocolate Chip GF/DF$3.39
contains eggs.
(ingredients:GF Flour Mix ,Vanilla (Vodka, Vanilla Beans), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Contains Soy Lecithin), Xantham Gum, Organic Palm Shortening, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Brown Sugar, Local Eggs, Baking Soda, Sea Salt )
Cookie Dough (Chocolate Chip)
Cookie: Vegan Chocolate Chip V/GF$3.39
Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
(ingredients: c gf flour blend, sorghum, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, Sea salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, sugar, coconut oil , Organic Palm shortening
oat milk, agave, vanilla extract(Vanilla Bean and Vodka) SemiSweet Chocolate Chips(contains Soy Lecithin)
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

 

Bento Picnic Catering

2600 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dozen - Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies$28.00
Soft-Baked Cookies made with Coconut Flour, Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (1 Dozen) Gluten-Free
More about Bento Picnic Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in Austin

Crispy Beef

Pepperoni Pizza

Wedge Salad

Key Lime Pies

Crab Rolls

Mochi Ice Cream

Gorditas

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Austin to explore

East Austin

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

78704 (South Austin)

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Allandale

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

University of Texas

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Warehouse District

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Rosedale

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Bouldin Creek

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southeast Austin

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Austin to explore

Round Rock

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Leander

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pflugerville

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Kyle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Hutto

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston