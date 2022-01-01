Chocolate chip cookies in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
House-made cookie dough is studded with chocolate chips and sea salt
Bouldin Creek Cafe
1900 S 1st St, Austin
|Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Celeste's Best Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)(contains soy)
PIZZA
The Meteor
2110 South Congress Ave., Austin
|State Champ Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
JewBoy Burgers
5111 Airport Blvd, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
BAGELS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Wright Bros. Brew & Brew
500 San Marcos St, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Classic, but with that good salt on top. From Swedish Hill.
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Citizen Eatery
5011 BURNET RD, Austin
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
By Misty Morning Bakery
Mr. Natural - Cesar Chavez
1901 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.60
Food! Food!
2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Classic, No Nuts
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.29
Traditional chocolate chip cookie by Celeste Best
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
11600 Manchaca, Austin
|Big Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Freshly baked chocolate chip cookie. Almost big enough to share.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Spread & Co
1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin
|BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$3.00
brown butter chocolate chip cookie topped with flaky sea salt
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
1224 South Lamar, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
The Garden at Ellera
12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$7.00
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Half Dozen Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$22.00
Half dozen very very chocolate chip cookies
|Very Very Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
You have to try this. Seriously. No nuts, just a load of chocolate chunks.
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Our famous chocolate chip cookie. Don't leave Tinys without it!
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
Loro Austin
2115 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
one cookie per order **gluten, dairy, egg, tree nuts
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Rich and buttery cookies made with fine imported chocolate and cultured butter.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Colossal Cookie Triple Chocolate Chip
|$2.40
Rosedale Kitchen and Bar
3800 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
House-made chocolate chip cookie
Big Nonna's Pizza & Ice Cream
12601 Tech Ridge Boulevard #300, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Nonna's own cookies, made with primarily organic ingredients. Contains gluten. Soy-free/Nut-free.
Bento Picnic & Saba San's
2600 E Cesar Chavez St., Austin
|Miso Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Soft-Baked Cookie made with Coconut Flour, Toasted Almonds, Dark Chocolate Chips & White Miso (Gluten-Free)
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southside Flying Pizza
2702 E. Cesar Chavez, Austin
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
épicerie café & grocery
2307 hancock dr., austin
|chocolate chip cookie
|$2.00
|chocolate chip cookie
|$2.00
Dream Bakery
14735 Bratton Unit #210, Austin
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.35
Traditional chocolate chip cookies made with our rice flour blend. A little crispy on the edges, a little chewy in the middle, and full of both milk and dark chocolate chips. Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), brown sugar, sugar, butter, dark choc chips (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), milk choc chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), eggs, milk, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Allergens: milk, eggs, soy.
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Cookie: Classic Chocolate Chip GF/DF
|$3.39
contains eggs.
(ingredients:GF Flour Mix ,Vanilla (Vodka, Vanilla Beans), Semi Sweet Chocolate (Contains Soy Lecithin), Xantham Gum, Organic Palm Shortening, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Brown Sugar, Local Eggs, Baking Soda, Sea Salt )
|Cookie Dough (Chocolate Chip)
|Cookie: Vegan Chocolate Chip V/GF
|$3.39
Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside.
(ingredients: c gf flour blend, sorghum, xanthan gum, baking powder, baking soda, Sea salt, cinnamon, brown sugar, sugar, coconut oil , Organic Palm shortening
oat milk, agave, vanilla extract(Vanilla Bean and Vodka) SemiSweet Chocolate Chips(contains Soy Lecithin)
