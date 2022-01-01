Chocolate chip cookies in Austin

Traditional chocolate chip cookies made with our rice flour blend. A little crispy on the edges, a little chewy in the middle, and full of both milk and dark chocolate chips. Ingredients: Gluten free flour blend (whole grain brown rice flour, white rice flour, tapioca, corn starch, and xanthan gum), brown sugar, sugar, butter, dark choc chips (unsweetened chocolate, cane sugar, cocoa butter, milkfat, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), milk choc chips (cane sugar, unsweetened chocolate, whole milk powder, cocoa butter, soy lecithin, vanilla extract), eggs, milk, vanilla extract, baking soda, baking powder, salt. Allergens: milk, eggs, soy.

