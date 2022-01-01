Salad spots you'll love
Top salad spots
Salads are a part of many cultural traditions, but they have a special place in our culinary history in the US. For starters, most people eat salads before meals as an appetizer, which isn't necessarily the case in other parts of the world. A three-course French dinner may serve the salad before the dessert if you can believe that.
But you can also enjoy a salad as an entree at many restaurants. Even steakhouses and burger joints sell salads these days, which shows you how popular they remain in our day. Usually, restaurants serve salads in smaller portions with cream dressing or vinegar-based dressing on the side, yet dinner salads can get way more creative when it comes to the ingredients. You can find Asian-inspired salads with dried fruit as well as salads with mildly spicy dressing and red pepper flakes for an extra kick in the taste buds.
Preparation-wise, salads mainly consist of leafy greens like lettuce, spinach, or romano, along with a world of different vegetables like tomatoes, carrots, and radicchio. At most restaurants, a salad doesn't usually come with meats unless you specify, which is why Cesar salads and Cobb salads are great for vegans and health-conscious diners.
Los Angeles's best salad spots
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
11265 183rd Street, Cerritos
Boston's best salad spots
New England Soup Factory/Modern Rotisserie
244 Needham Street, Newton
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA
1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus
Washington, D.C.'s best salad spots
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill - Lorton
9020 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton
BURRITOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Parrando's Fast Casual
15125 WASHINGTON ST, HAYMARKET
Miami's best salad spots
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Sproutz
17100 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles Beach
Austin's best salad spots
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Market Street Cafe
102 E Market St, Lockhart
San Diego's best salad spots
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Butcher’s Grill House
978 Garnet Ave, San Diego
Baltimore's best salad spots
SALADS • SANDWICHES
RegionAle
5705 Richards Valley Rd, Ellicott City
Denver's best salad spots
Cleveland's best salad spots
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bearden's
19985 Lake Rd, Rocky River
Providence's best salad spots
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Angelo
216 Broadway, Pawtucket
Richmond's best salad spots
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Blue Crab Restaurant
620 Main St, West Point
Nashville's best salad spots
Castrillos Pizza of Inglewood
1404 McGavock Pk, Nashville
New York's best salad spots
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Healthy and Delicious
1861 Hooper Ave, Toms River
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Homespun Foods
232 Main Street, Beacon
Chicago's best salad spots
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Stix & Stones Wood Fired Pizza
505 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
DC Cobbs East Dundee
311 Barrington Ave, East Dundee
Philadelphia's best salad spots
Fuego Eats Cocina Mexicana
55 Jenners Village Ctr, West Grove
San Francisco's best salad spots
PIZZA • SALADS
Blue Line Pizza
1201 San Carlos Ave, San Carlos
Houston's best salad spots
Sandy McGee’s Restaurant
314 Morton Street, Richmond
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
9719 W Broadway, Pearland
Dallas's best salad spots
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100, Flower Mound
Atlanta's best salad spots
SALADS • GRILL
HOLA! Taqueria & Bar
688 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
American Pasta Factory
1123 Alpharetta Street, Roswell
Seattle's best salad spots
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Pete’s Club Grill
4640 Tolt Ave, Carnation
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Grandma's Kitchen
12551 116th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland
Minneapolis's best salad spots
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Philander's Grill & Bar
1000 US Hwy 10, Prescott
Original Pancake House
14351 Nicollet court, Burnsville
Phoenix's best salad spots
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Palace
10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Tonto Bar & Grill
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd, Cave Creek
Detroit's best salad spots
Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
5914 South Main Street, Clarkstown
Coriander Kitchen and Farm
14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit
Tampa's best salad spots
Piper's Scratch Pizza Shop
34940 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor