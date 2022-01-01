Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ORGANICO Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.99
All Organic fresh made crunchy chocolate chip cookie.
Organic, Vegetarian & Dairy Free!
Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
More about ORGANICO
Banner pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE$2.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
Pura Vita image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Pura Vita
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
Crispy and chewy cookie with Weiss Altara Chocolate 63%
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
1c31df71-93eb-4e38-a04f-c24521221e82 image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ghost Pizza Kitchen

7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Ghost Pizza Kitchen
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie image

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
dark chocolate, Maldon sea salt
More about HomeState
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
The best or nothing™️
Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.
More about All Time
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.50
More about Kitchen Mouse
Item pic

PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Chicas Tacos

8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 3.7 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)$4.49
More about Chicas Tacos
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

PIZZA

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
large house-made chocolate chip cookie with crispy edges and a chewy center
More about Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GrF)$6.50
More about Breadblok
Banner pic

 

Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
Item pic

 

Mozza2Go:

6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nancy’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies$9.00
3 cookies per bag.
More about Mozza2Go:
Consumer pic

 

Grater Grilled Cheese (Sunset)

5553 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.00
More about Grater Grilled Cheese (Sunset)
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF&V Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.75
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Cafe Tropical

2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie 🍪$3.75
More about Cafe Tropical
Pura Vita Pizzeria image

 

Pura Vita Pizzeria

8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Pura Vita Pizzeria
Sightglass image

 

Sightglass

7051 W. Willoughby Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.75
More about Sightglass
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Jar

8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4554 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookies$7.00
2 cookies per order.
More about Jar
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.50
Blend of bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolates in a chewy, moist and creamy cookie that you would bet was made with butter (but it's not!). You also won't believe it's gluten-free, but it is ;)
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.75
A crispy-edged cookie with a chewy center, filled with three different kinds of Belgian and domestic dark and semi-sweet chocolates. Deeeeeelicious.
More about ALCOVE
Rye Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rye Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about Friends & Family
Joan’s on Third image

 

Joan’s on Third

8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2901 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.95
More about Joan’s on Third
Met Her At A Bar image

SANDWICHES

Met Her At A Bar

759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (2483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Met Her At A Bar
Zinc Cafe & Market image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Double Chocolate Chip$3.00
Cookie Chocolate Chip$3.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
C & M Cafe image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate chip cookie bar$3.50
More about C & M Cafe
Item pic

 

HomeState

12105 W Waterfront Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
dark chocolate, Maldon sea salt
More about HomeState
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
More about SusieCakes
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gigi's

904 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1073 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Valrhona chocolate, Maldon sea salt
More about Gigi's

