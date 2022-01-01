Chocolate chip cookies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|ORGANICO Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.99
All Organic fresh made crunchy chocolate chip cookie.
Organic, Vegetarian & Dairy Free!
Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$2.00
|CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE
|$2.00
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
Crispy and chewy cookie with Weiss Altara Chocolate 63%
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ghost Pizza Kitchen
7801 Melrose Ave Suite #2, Los Angeles, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
Everyone's favorite chewy chocolate chip cookie with game-changing brown butter. Available daily 'til sold out.
TACOS
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
dark chocolate, Maldon sea salt
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
The best or nothing™️
Homemade everyday for the ideal crispy-gooey balance, finished with Maldon sea salt.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$72.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Platter includes 48 mini chocolate chip cookies.
|4 Box Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$14.00
Everyone’s favorite treat! Baked with brown sugar, butter and semi-sweet chocolate chips (4 per order)
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
|$63.00
Platter includes 18 chocolate chip cookies.
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Salty Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.50
PIZZA • BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Chicas Tacos
8312 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)
|$4.49
PIZZA
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
large house-made chocolate chip cookie with crispy edges and a chewy center
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (GrF)
|$6.50
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Mozza2Go:
6610 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles
|Nancy’s Favorite Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$9.00
3 cookies per bag.
Grater Grilled Cheese (Sunset)
5553 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|GF&V Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
SANDWICHES
Cafe Tropical
2900 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie 🍪
|$3.75
Pura Vita Pizzeria
8276 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood
|Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Jar
8225 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$7.00
2 cookies per order.
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Vegan GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.50
Blend of bittersweet and semi-sweet chocolates in a chewy, moist and creamy cookie that you would bet was made with butter (but it's not!). You also won't believe it's gluten-free, but it is ;)
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.75
A crispy-edged cookie with a chewy center, filled with three different kinds of Belgian and domestic dark and semi-sweet chocolates. Deeeeeelicious.
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Rye Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.25
SANDWICHES
Met Her At A Bar
759 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Cookie Double Chocolate Chip
|$3.00
|Cookie Chocolate Chip
|$3.00
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Chocolate chip cookie bar
|$3.50
CUPCAKES • CAKES
