Chicken tenders in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken tenders

8e5aee88-4820-4463-8b9e-05cd6de7ae24 image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
With our Homemade Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
More about The Plough & the Stars
Chicken Fingers image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
Chicken Fingers$9.25
Panko crusted and deep fried served with an aji aioli and french fries.
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Con Murphy's Irish Pub image

 

Con Murphy's Irish Pub

1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, hand battered chicken tender
Served with BBQ & honey mustard
More about Con Murphy's Irish Pub
BRIDGET FOY'S image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.00
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.75
breaded chicken tenders with barbecue sauce
More about Grace Tavern
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$9.25
Panko crusted and deep fried chicken fingers served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce
More about Race Street Cafe
Chicken Tenders image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.00
With honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
The Sidecar Bar & Grille image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Sidecar Bar & Grille

2201 Christian St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1773 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers$7.00
More about The Sidecar Bar & Grille
Chicken Tender Basket image

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tender Basket$10.00
served with fries and choice of wing sauce & dressing
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Chicken Fingers image

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Your Choice of Dipping Sauce. (4 Pc) Add Fries for $2.
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
CHICKEN TENDERS image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pub & Kitchen

1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.00
hot honey mustard
More about Pub & Kitchen
Redcrest Fried Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Redcrest Fried Chicken

1525 South 11th St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2009 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$9.00
More about Redcrest Fried Chicken
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Fry Basket$10.00
Tenders, wedges, cornbread w/ honey mustard & BBQ sauces
More about Deke's BBQ
Bardot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Finger Pita$13.00
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, Buffalo, ranch, on a grilled pita bread. Served with a side of French fries.
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Five breaded tenders with fries and a side of honey bbq.
More about Bardot Cafe
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East image

 

POPE - Pub on Passyunk East

1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers w/ Fries$12.00
Choice of Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ or *Buffalo w/ Blue cheese
& Fries
More about POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$10.99
five fried tenders served with honey mustard sauce
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
4 pc Chicken Fingers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunset Social

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.6 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
4 pc Chicken Fingers$9.00
with Honey Mustard
More about Sunset Social
Chicken Fingers image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken fingers
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.00
includes your choice of roasted garlic aioli, BBQ sauce or honey mustard
More about The Abbaye

