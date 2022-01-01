Chicken tenders in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
With our Homemade Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Chicken Tenders
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.25
Panko crusted and deep fried served with an aji aioli and french fries.
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh, hand battered chicken tender
Served with BBQ & honey mustard
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$7.00
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.75
breaded chicken tenders with barbecue sauce
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.25
Panko crusted and deep fried chicken fingers served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
With honey mustard or BBQ sauce.
The Sidecar Bar & Grille
2201 Christian St, Philadelphia
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.00
served with fries and choice of wing sauce & dressing
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
Your Choice of Dipping Sauce. (4 Pc) Add Fries for $2.
Pub & Kitchen
1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$14.00
hot honey mustard
Redcrest Fried Chicken
1525 South 11th St., Philadelphia
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.00
Deke's BBQ
137 Berkley St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tender Fry Basket
|$10.00
Tenders, wedges, cornbread w/ honey mustard & BBQ sauces
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Finger Pita
|$13.00
Chicken fingers, lettuce, tomato, Buffalo, ranch, on a grilled pita bread. Served with a side of French fries.
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Five breaded tenders with fries and a side of honey bbq.
POPE - Pub on Passyunk East
1501 E. Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
|$12.00
Choice of Honey Mustard, Honey BBQ or *Buffalo w/ Blue cheese
& Fries
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
five fried tenders served with honey mustard sauce
Sunset Social
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|4 pc Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
with Honey Mustard
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken fingers