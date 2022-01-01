Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum

10000 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 3.9 (981 reviews)
Takeout
NY Style Cheesecake$10.00
creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint
More about Juliet Italian Kitchen at The Arboretum
Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • CREPES

Crepe Crazy

3103 S. LAMAR BLVD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1343 reviews)
Takeout
Nutella Cheesecake$3.50
More about Crepe Crazy
Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile image

FRENCH FRIES

Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile

3235 East Cesar Chavez, Austin

Avg 4.4 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Cheesecake$7.00
Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Avocado (VG), (DF)
More about Jacoby's Restaurant & Mercantile
Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro image

 

Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro

2222 Rio Grande St. Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tempura Cheesecake$7.00
A Slice of Tempura-Fried Cheesecake drizzled with Raspberry Sauce
More about Raku Sushi and Asian Bistro
Main pic

 

1618 Asian Fusion

1618 E Riverside Dr, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New York Cheesecake$9.00
Red Velvet Cheesecake$9.00
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake$9.00
More about 1618 Asian Fusion
Consumer pic

 

Arpeggio Grill

6619 Airport Blvd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NY Cheesecake$4.49
More about Arpeggio Grill
Item pic

 

Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats

916 Springdale Road, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Japanese Cheesecake Bread$3.00
Tastes like cheesecake, but has the texture of angel food cake - light and fluffy bread that melts in your mouth!
More about Sa-Tén Coffee & Eats
The Melting Pot image

SEAFOOD • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350, Austin

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek image

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$6.95
Raspberry infused cheesecake topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar & whipped cream Part dessert, part breakfast.
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Citizen Eatery image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Citizen Eatery

5011 BURNET RD, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1860 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$9.00
By Dolce Seven, Seasonal Flavors
More about Citizen Eatery
Jack Allen's Kitchen image

 

Jack Allen's Kitchen

3600 Capital Of Texas Highway North Building D, Austin

Avg 4.6 (872 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake$9.99
More about Jack Allen's Kitchen
Main pic

 

COVER 3 Anderson

2700 West Anderson Lane # 202, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHEESECAKE SPECIAL$9.00
More about COVER 3 Anderson
Waterloo Ice House image

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake$6.95
Raspberry infused cheesecake topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar & whipped cream Part dessert, part breakfast.
More about Waterloo Ice House
Food! Food! image

 

Food! Food!

---2727 Exposition Blvd., Ste 112, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mini New York Style Cheesecake$4.75
Classic Cheesecake Cupcake
More about Food! Food!
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

3001 RR 620 S, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$9.00
New York style, berry compote
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

11600 Manchaca, Austin

Avg 4.1 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$5.00
Creamy New York Style Cheesesteak. A perfect pairing with any meal.
New York Cheesecake$5.00
Creamy New York Style Cheesesteak. A perfect pairing with any meal.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

800 W. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$9.00
pepita brittle, whip cream
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen
Spread & Co image

 

Spread & Co

1601 W. 38th suite 101, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basque Cheesecake$7.00
More about Spread & Co
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southside Flying Pizza

1224 South Lamar, Austin

Avg 4.1 (805 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$5.00
Creamy New York Style Cheesesteak. A perfect pairing with any meal.
More about Southside Flying Pizza
Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar image

 

Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar

2032 South Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.50
Rotating flavor of the week by Austintatious Creations
More about Brooklyn Pizzeria and Bar
Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck image

 

Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck

5401 Hudson Bend, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caramel Fudge Cheesecake$5.00
More about Best Dam BBQ Joint - Food Truck
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Stout Cheesecake$8.00
More about Soto South Lamar
Slapbox Pizzicheria image

 

Slapbox Pizzicheria

9900 W Parmer Lane, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New York Style Cheesecake$5.95
Delivered Weekly
More about Slapbox Pizzicheria
The Garden at Ellera image

 

The Garden at Ellera

12432 Bee Cave Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesecake$11.00
crunchy pecans, caramel, chocolate sauce
More about The Garden at Ellera
Item pic

 

East Austin Pizza Kitchen

14509 FM 969 STE 109, AUSTIN

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.75
Slice of cake from the Texas Pie Company.
More about East Austin Pizza Kitchen
Main pic

 

Black Star Co-op

7020 Easy Wind Drive Ste 100, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Basque Cheesecake$9.00
Basque style burnt cheesecake with fresh fruit compote.
More about Black Star Co-op
Item pic

 

Little Juliet

8023 Burnet Rd, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
NY Style Cheesecake$8.00
Creamy cheesecake with a graham cracker crust finished with raspberry sauce and mint. Contains: citrus, dairy, eggs, gluten.
More about Little Juliet
Pizza Leon image

PIZZA

Pizza Leon

4749 E. Ben White Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$5.50
Cream-style cheesecake topped with chocolate syrup.
More about Pizza Leon
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Woody's Pizza

6301 W Parmer ln, Austin

Avg 3.7 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
-- Cheesecake$8.00
The classic New York-style cheesecake.
More about Woody's Pizza
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stout Cheesecake$8.00
More about Soto Japanese

