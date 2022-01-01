Washington sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Washington
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC
|Popular items
|Black Beans
|$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
|Arroz Blanco
|$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
|Dark Meat
|$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
CHEESE
La Jambe Union Market
1309 5th St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Rosette de Lyon
|$29.00
A country-style salami named for its rose-colored appearance. Made with select cuts of pork—coarsely chopped—then fresh garlic and white peppercorns are added, and slow-aged 25 days for a sweet, mellow flavor.
|Jamon Serrano 18 months
The finest white Duroc pork buried in sea salt, then dry-cured in mountain-air conditions. Result in a deep, nutty flavor. Serrano's are aged on average 6 to 18 months, 18 months being the most prestigious
|Baguette
|$4.90
Fresh baked daily. Limited availability
Little Food Studio
849 Upshur Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Sausage Roll
|$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
|Ellen
|$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
|Scone
|$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
Parthenon Inc.
5510 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington
|Popular items
|Baklava
|$7.50
|LG Greek Salad
|$13.25
|Kaiamarakia Tiganita
|$14.50
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Atlas Brew Works
2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington
|Popular items
|Blood Orange Gose 6pk
|$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
|Dance of Days 6pk
|$10.00
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
|Ponzi 6pk
|$10.00
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$6.29
|Impossible Burger
|$8.99
|Bacon Cheese Burger
|$8.29
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
All About Burger
1101 4th St SW #170, Washington
|Popular items
|Philly Cheeseteak
|$10.99
|Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)
|$7.99
|Cheese Burger
|$7.14
SANDWICHES
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Food Truck, Washington
|Popular items
|Lg. Nitro Cold Brew
|$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
|The Mayor
|$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
|The Abe Froman
|$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
Capo Deli
715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Italian Combo Sub- Small
|$11.00
|Roast Turkey Sub- Small
|$11.00
|Italian Combo Sub- Large
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
1819 7th ST NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Honey Bun
|$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
|Creme Brulee
|$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
|Small Spicy Steak Fries
|$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Compliments Only Subs
1630 14th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Hot Pants
|$15.00
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.
|Never Been Cheddar
|$14.50
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli
|Utz Original Chips
|$3.25
Plain old regular potato chips.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
|Gourmandise
|$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Duke's Counter
3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Kids Cheese Toasty
|$13.00
gouda cheese / sharp cheddar cheese / sourdough / french fries
|Cubano
|$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
|B.L.T.A
|$16.00
applewood smoked bacon/ tomato/ avocado/ shaved cucumbers/ garlic aioli/ arugula/ ciabatta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN
Social Beast
2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
|Gordie Sticks
|$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
|Pimms Cup
|$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ben's Chili Bowl
1213 U St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Half-Smoke
|$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
|Large Chili Con Carne
|$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
|French Fries
|$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
Sweet Leaf -
1152 15th Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Spicy Avocado
|$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
|Citrus Sesame Chicken
|$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
|Turkey + Apple
|$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Avocado Lime Salad
|$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
|Chipotle Masala Plate
|$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
|Lemon Tzatziki Plate
|$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fedwich
1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Fedburger
|$15.00
2 Smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun - comes with fries
|FedPig Melt
|$14.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, melted cheddar and jack, bbq sauce, texas toast - comes with fries
|KBC chicken sandwich
|$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, red pepper aioli, pickles, brioche bun - comes with fries
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
muncheez
1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Chicken and Cheese
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
|Kinder Crepe
|$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
|Zaatar.
|$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
SANDWICHES
Prost
919 5th St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Beer Growler 32oz
|$20.00
32oz growler with your choice of draft beer.
|Deutsch Baby! (Sweet)
|$14.00
|Large Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$11.99
Rib Eye, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll
|Chicken Tenders + Fries
|$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
|Pancake Platter
|$9.99
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Your Choice Of Protein
BAGELS
Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|5 Star Premier Latke Platter
|$70.00
A dozen latkes served with apple jam, sour cream, chive sour cream, crispy shallots, pickled onion, smoked and candied salmon. • • • • •
Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.
Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.
Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!
Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.
|S'mores Pie
|$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
|Apple Pie
|$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
Stan's Restaurant
1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|Potato Skin
|$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
|Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)
|$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
Busboys and Poets
2021 14th St NW,, Washington
|Popular items
|Wings Inferno
|$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
|Cauliflower Bites
|$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
|Brussels Sprouts
|$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
BAGELS
Call Your Mother
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Pie
|$35.00
Pumpkin Pie with a Cheesecake Swirl on top.
|S'mores Pie
|$35.00
Chocolate Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust and Toasted Marshmallow Top
|Apple Upside Down Cake
|$35.00
Rustic Upside Down Apple Cake
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC
|Popular items
|The Mountain View
|$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
|Latkes
|$7.00
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bar Harbor
|$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
|Classic Lobster Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
|Lobster Salad Roll
|$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
SANDWICHES
A Baked Joint
430 K Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|NC Country Ham
|$8.50
Thick salty NC ham, 2 organic eggs, cheddar cheese and mayo on a bolillo roll. Substitute ham for tomato (vegetarian) or for bacon.
|Smoked Salmon
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, fried capers on an open-faced baguette.
|Spinach & Feta Quiche
|$6.50
Loads of spinach and feta cheese topped with cherry tomatoes in an egg custard and homemade crust.
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
3428 O St NW, Washington
|Popular items
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Bacon Sun City
|$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|The Thunderbird
|$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
