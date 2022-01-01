Washington sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Washington

Chicken + Whiskey - Catering image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Chicken + Whiskey - Catering

1738 14th St NW, Washington, DC

Avg 4.6 (15257 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Black Beans$4.00
Slow cooked with fresh cilantro, cumin and sofrito
Arroz Blanco$2.00
Steamed basmati rice
Dark Meat$6.00
South American rotisserie chicken, brined for 12 hours + slow cooked over wood charcoal. Served with house made inti picante and ají amarillo sauce
More about Chicken + Whiskey - Catering
La Jambe Union Market image

CHEESE

La Jambe Union Market

1309 5th St NE, Washington

Avg 4 (16 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rosette de Lyon$29.00
A country-style salami named for its rose-colored appearance. Made with select cuts of pork—coarsely chopped—then fresh garlic and white peppercorns are added, and slow-aged 25 days for a sweet, mellow flavor.
Jamon Serrano 18 months
The finest white Duroc pork buried in sea salt, then dry-cured in mountain-air conditions. Result in a deep, nutty flavor. Serrano's are aged on average 6 to 18 months, 18 months being the most prestigious
Baguette$4.90
Fresh baked daily. Limited availability
More about La Jambe Union Market
Little Food Studio image

 

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Roll$4.25
Housemade Pork Sausage w/ Fennel & Sage, wrapped in Puff Pastry
Ellen$12.50
Turkey Breast, Prosciutto, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula
Scone$4.00
Pecorino, Herb, & Ricotta, Balsamic Tart Cherry w/ Blood Orange, GF Chocolate Chip
More about Little Food Studio
Parthenon Inc. image

 

Parthenon Inc.

5510 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Baklava$7.50
LG Greek Salad$13.25
Kaiamarakia Tiganita$14.50
More about Parthenon Inc.
Atlas Brew Works image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Atlas Brew Works

2052 W Virginia Ave NE,Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blood Orange Gose 6pk$10.00
Light bodied and effervescent; slightly sour and a touch saline; sweet orange aromas up front followed by faint notes of berry. Atlas’ Blood Orange Gose makes for a beautifully refreshing summer beer. Just enough sourness to quench your thirst on a DC hot summer day. The salinity will keep you coming back for more while the low ABV makes sure you don’t regret it in the morning.
Dance of Days 6pk$10.00
Dance of Days is a pale ale generously hopped with beautiful and bright Citra and Mosaic hops. We add wheat malt to the grain bill of the Pale Ale to give the beer a robust body and silk mouth feel that perfectly compliments the floral and citrus flavors from two of our favorite hops. Named in homage to the DC punk scene, this well balanced Pale Ale has hop flavor and aroma for days
Ponzi 6pk$10.00
A West Coast IPA hopped with criminal disregard. Featuring generous additions of Cascade, Chinook, Centential, Mandarina and Ahtamun hops, followed by hints of Munich malt, Ponzi’s aroma writes checks that its flavor cashes. If it seems too good to be true, you’re probably drinking Ponzi.
More about Atlas Brew Works
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

2414 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2712 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$6.29
Impossible Burger$8.99
Bacon Cheese Burger$8.29
More about All About Burger
All About Burger image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

All About Burger

1101 4th St SW #170, Washington

Avg 4.2 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philly Cheeseteak$10.99
Chicken Tenders (5 pcs)$7.99
Cheese Burger$7.14
More about All About Burger
Cracked Eggery (Food Truck) image

SANDWICHES

Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)

Food Truck, Washington

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg. Nitro Cold Brew$3.75
We serve Compass Coffee!
The Mayor$10.00
Cracked Bacon, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
The Abe Froman$10.00
Sausage, scrambled egg, American & cheddar cheese, Cracked sauce.
More about Cracked Eggery (Food Truck)
Capo Deli image

 

Capo Deli

715A Florida Ave, NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Combo Sub- Small$11.00
Roast Turkey Sub- Small$11.00
Italian Combo Sub- Large$14.00
More about Capo Deli
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

1819 7th ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Bun$3.95
Pillow Dooughnuts, Black Cherry Jam Filling, Coated In Powdered Sugar
Creme Brulee$3.95
Yeast doughnut with brûléed vanilla glaze and vanilla pastry cream filling.
Small Spicy Steak Fries$3.50
Choice of Spicy Dry Rub • CHOOSE HEAT: Mild, Medium or Out of this World Hot!
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Compliments Only Subs image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Compliments Only Subs

1630 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Pants$15.00
Pepperoni, Capicola, Genoa, Provolone, Cholula Mayo, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Onions, Arugula, Shredduce, Oli & Vin.
Never Been Cheddar$14.50
Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Radish & Mustard Aioli
Utz Original Chips$3.25
Plain old regular potato chips.
More about Compliments Only Subs
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
Gourmandise$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Duke's Counter image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Duke's Counter

3000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.6 (4939 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Cheese Toasty$13.00
gouda cheese / sharp cheddar cheese / sourdough / french fries
Cubano$15.00
chicken schnitzel/ jarlsberg cheese/ romaine lettuce/ tomato/
avocado/ capicola ham/ pickled jalapeno/ garlic aioli/ dijon/ onion/ torta roll
B.L.T.A$16.00
applewood smoked bacon/ tomato/ avocado/ shaved cucumbers/ garlic aioli/ arugula/ ciabatta
More about Duke's Counter
Social Beast image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN

Social Beast

2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pepperoni$17.00
Loaded with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce. Possible Allergens: Alliums, Dairy, Pork, Gluten
Gordie Sticks$12.00
Cheesy herb garlic sticks, served with vodka dipping sauce. Allergens: Dairy, Gluten, Alliums
Pimms Cup$13.00
Gin, Pimms, Mint syrup, Ginger beer, Angostura
More about Social Beast
Ben's Chili Bowl image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • FROZEN YOGURT • CHILI • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ben's Chili Bowl

1213 U St NW, Washington

Avg 3.7 (6328 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Half-Smoke$7.69
The spicy version of our Original Half Smoke. Enjoy on a warm steamed bun with your choice of condiments. We suggest mustard, onions and our homemade spicy chili sauce.
Large Chili Con Carne$8.79
A 12oz bowl of our homemade chili con carne, made with the freshest natural ingredients and a touch of love.
French Fries$4.25
A generous portion of our golden fries.
More about Ben's Chili Bowl
Sweet Leaf - image

 

Sweet Leaf -

1152 15th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Avocado$12.65
organic mesclun, roamine, avocado, corn, black beans, pico-de-gallo, cilantro, cotija cheese, antibiotic-free chicken breast, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro–lime vinaigrette
Citrus Sesame Chicken$12.09
organic mesclun, romaine, sesame bean sprouts + purple cabbage + carrot slaw, cucumber, sliced orange, cilantro, antibiotic-free chicken, toasted almonds, plum vinaigrette
Turkey + Apple$12.09
turkey breast, local apples, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, organic arugula, avo-ranch
More about Sweet Leaf -
Farmbird image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Avocado Lime Salad$10.90
Avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice, corn chips, romaine, red onion, kale, cilantro vinaigrette. Gluten-free. Dairy-free.
Chipotle Masala Plate$10.90
Spicy chipotle masala sauce, lemon, cilantro, slivered almonds. Gluten-free.
Lemon Tzatziki Plate$10.90
Snap pea tzatziki, cucumber, pickled red onion, Kalamata olives, peppadew peppers, pepitas. Gluten-free.
More about Farmbird
Fedwich image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fedwich

1517 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (535 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fedburger$15.00
2 Smashed 4oz beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, special sauce, brioche bun - comes with fries
FedPig Melt$14.00
Smoked Pulled Pork, melted cheddar and jack, bbq sauce, texas toast - comes with fries
KBC chicken sandwich$14.00
Fried Chicken Breast, red pepper aioli, pickles, brioche bun - comes with fries
More about Fedwich
muncheez image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

muncheez

1071 Wisconsin ave NW, Washington DC

Avg 4.2 (1873 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken and Cheese$9.95
Grilled chicken, mozarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and garlic mayo
Kinder Crepe$7.45
German Milk Chocolate
Zaatar.$7.00
Wild thyme, Olive oil, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Olives & Mint
More about muncheez
Prost image

SANDWICHES

Prost

919 5th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beer Growler 32oz$20.00
32oz growler with your choice of draft beer.
Deutsch Baby! (Sweet)$14.00
Large Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
More about Prost
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$11.99
Rib Eye, Provolone Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Lettuce And Mayo On A Sub Roll
Chicken Tenders + Fries$13.99
Fries are included. Addition of another side is extra cost.
Pancake Platter$9.99
2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, And Your Choice Of Protein
More about Carvings
Call Your Mother Deli image

BAGELS

Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
5 Star Premier Latke Platter$70.00
A dozen latkes served with apple jam, sour cream, chive sour cream, crispy shallots, pickled onion, smoked and candied salmon. • • • • •
Latkes will be good in the fridge for 1 day and frozen for up to two weeks.
Latkes will need to be reheated before eating.
Reheating from fresh: Preheat oven to 450˚F, place latkes in a sheet tray in a single layer, Reheat for 8-10 minutes. Optional: Sprinkle sea salt or flaky salt for extra deliciousness!
Reheating from frozen: Same but re-heat for 12-15 minutes or until hot through the middle.
S'mores Pie$30.00
Chocolate Pie with toasted Marshmallow topping and a Graham Cracker Crust. Serves 6-8 people.
Apple Pie$30.00
Rustic Apple Pie with fall spices. Serves 6-8 people.
More about Call Your Mother Deli
Stan's Restaurant image

 

Stan's Restaurant

1029 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skin$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Stan's Famous Hamburger (Copy)$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
More about Stan's Restaurant
Busboys and Poets image

 

Busboys and Poets

2021 14th St NW,, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings Inferno$13.00
Choice of half or one dozen chicken wings (flats/drums), inferno sauce (hot sauce/BBQ sauce), carrots, celery, blue cheese dressing (Gluten-Free Friendly). The chicken is halal.
Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower, garlic harissa, cilantro-lemon aioli (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Brussels Sprouts$10.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, white balsamic vinaigrette (Vegan, Gluten-Free Friendly).
Possible Allergies: Shallots
More about Busboys and Poets
Call Your Mother image

BAGELS

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Pie$35.00
Pumpkin Pie with a Cheesecake Swirl on top.
S'mores Pie$35.00
Chocolate Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust and Toasted Marshmallow Top
Apple Upside Down Cake$35.00
Rustic Upside Down Apple Cake
More about Call Your Mother
Park View – Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Park View – Call Your Mother Deli

3301 Georgia Ave NW, Washington DC

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Mountain View$9.00
Bodega-style Egg, Latke, American + Cheddar Cheese, Mashed Avocado on a Plain bagel.
Latkes$7.00
3 Potato Latkes served with Apple Jam and Sour Cream.
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Local Eggs, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately we cannot make modifications or substitutions at this time.
More about Park View – Call Your Mother Deli
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bar Harbor$24.00
Choose any Mason's Famous Roll and get 50% more meat - including tail.
Classic Lobster Roll$19.00
Served chilled with mayo and lemon butter.
Lobster Salad Roll$19.00
Served chilled tossed in celery, mayo & lemon dressing
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
A Baked Joint image

SANDWICHES

A Baked Joint

430 K Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (234 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NC Country Ham$8.50
Thick salty NC ham, 2 organic eggs, cheddar cheese and mayo on a bolillo roll. Substitute ham for tomato (vegetarian) or for bacon.
Smoked Salmon$12.50
Smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, fried capers on an open-faced baguette.
Spinach & Feta Quiche$6.50
Loads of spinach and feta cheese topped with cherry tomatoes in an egg custard and homemade crust.
More about A Baked Joint
Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli

3428 O St NW, Washington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The No-Meat Sun City$6.75
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Bacon Sun City$10.00
Bacon, Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on Everything. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
The Thunderbird$10.00
Local Maple Chicken Sausage, Bodega-style Eggs, American and Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey on a Maple Salt & Pepper bagel.
More about Georgetown- Call Your Mother Deli
YELLOW image

 

YELLOW

1346 4th street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BREAKFAST PITA SANDWICH$8.00
-- scrambled egg + labne + chopped salad --
add kefta $3
Available until 12
COAL FIRED CHICKEN PITA$17.00
-- fried batata + urfa mayo + levantine pickle --
BATATA-TOTS$11.00
-- urfa mayo + shawarma spices --
More about YELLOW

